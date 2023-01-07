Catholic Charities hosting winter activities

Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will be holding upcoming activities for residents of Kankakee County. For more information and to register for activities, call Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.

<strong>Dealing with Ambiguous Loss</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, this online course focuses on specific losses of aging adults including issues with mobility, isolation, grief, death and more. Explore your own Ambiguous loss with increased empathy to support yourself and others.

Pre-registration for this program is required. Call Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910 to reserve your spot by Monday.

<strong>Tai Chi</strong>

From 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday mornings Jan. 11 through March 1, this exercise course is held at Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Center, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley.

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

From 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday mornings through Feb. 8, join the Wits Workout group, where you’ll engage in all kinds of interactive puzzles and games and learn what you can do in your daily life to keep your brain healthy. Classes are held at St. Joe’s Ministry Center, 260 N. Prairie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Crafting Connections: Gnome Painting</strong>

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, join for an afternoon of painting a winter gnome. To create this painting, participants will use acrylic paints, paint brushes and a canvas. All supplies are free. This class is available for aging adults 60 and older.

The class will be held at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. Call Kelli Coy to reserve your spot at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910 by Wednesday.

<strong>Stress-Busting for Caregivers</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through April 4, participants will learn stress management techniques, relaxation and coping strategies and more. This program is for family caregivers of a loved one with a chronic illness, including dementia. The program will be held at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Call Amanda at 815-523-9918 to reserve a spot.