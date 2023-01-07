A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Reframing one's thinking

Boy, it feels good to be back in the column-writing game! With our Year in Review being so photo-heavy, I figured the last two weeks of 2022 was a good time to take a break from the column and let the pictures shine.

It’s a brand-new year and my third year of writing this column. I can’t believe how much has happened in those three years, but I hope to focus more on the present this year rather than dwelling too much on the past or worrying too much about the future.

On Jan. 1, I deep cleaned my house to start the year off on the right foot. To be honest, the cleaning had more to do with the New Year’s Eve party that transpired the night before and less to do with an urge to be proactive. Either way, it was a beneficial effort.

The NYE party was a blast as a good number of mine and Keegan’s friends were able to make it. It was almost overwhelming to look around the room at the stroke of midnight and be surrounded by so many faces that I love.

We talked in an earlier column about resolutions and how those can come with unnecessary pressure. I prefer to set goals (which one could argue is just a synonym for resolutions) at the new year with the outlook of “It would be great to do this, but, if it doesn’t happen, I won’t beat myself up.”

Something I’d like to continue from last year is more reading for pleasure. My job requires to read and write words pretty much all day long, so I don’t read as much nonfiction in my free time as I once did.

Last year, I set a goal to read 22 books in 2022. I believe I hit 23, which is the goal for this year. My book club will soon be turning 2, so one book per month from that avenue certainly helps that goal.

I fell off my goal last year to learn a new thing every week. I told myself I’d resume in 2023, and inadvertently did last night when the book I’m reading went into detail about Schrödinger’s cat. Who knows what next week will bring.

My main thing this year is to be more positive. The older I get, the more I learn that so much of life is out of our control. So wasting energy worrying or looking at the negative is not productive.

I’m also trying to frame “things I have to do” into “things I get to do.” For example, I’m currently in the process of setting up a dentist appointment. Scheduling, attending and enduring this trip is not something I’m jumping up and down about, but instead of being “ugh” about it, I’m simply trying to remind myself that I have access to a dentist and that I’m in fairly decent health.

For now, that’s enough.