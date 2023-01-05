WE debuts hip-hop drama 'Kold x Windy'

If I was to imagine a hip-hop duo named after weather conditions, I would figure “Hot & Steamy” might fit the bill. But this is Chicago, where “Kold x Windy” (9 p.m., WE, TV-14) conditions prevail.

This scripted limited series follows two rising stars in something called the Drill Music school: Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia) and Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea).

Best friends from childhood, they seem to share everything, except the guys with zero body fat who show up for nocturnal activities. Unfortunately, gang members from the South Side also appear with alarming frequency.

The series follows their complicated family lives as well as time in the studio, where, similar to rising stars in any TV series, they promise to take their music to “the next level.”

• Produced by ABC News, the nine-part Hulu true-crime docuseries “How I Caught My Killer” takes an interesting approach. The “stars” and subjects of are already dead. But they left a trail of digital breadcrumbs behind to satisfy any number of Hansel and Gretel-like sleuths.

First up, we meet a 17-year-old social media star with tens of thousands of followers. For years, her every mood swing, reflection and dream was posted for eager voyeurs, hooked on her story of gender transition and self-actualization.

After her many accounts went silent, her mother, brother and many friends became alarmed. There’s no way she would have “ghosted” everyone in the figurative sense. And unfortunately, she had become one in the literal sense.

But her digital footprint did not die with her. At the risk of revealing too much, her killer had no idea an exercise app was tracking their every move.

“Killer” is the perfect example of docuseries propelled by a wealth of footage from social media feeds, TikTok videos and the like. Edit them in a coherent sequence and add a few interviews and you have an hourlong episode. Even if the story could be told in 15 minutes — or five.

• For those who can’t get enough metal-on-metal mayhem, a seventh season of “BattleBots” (7 p.m., Discovery) arrives, with the reigning champion Tantrum taking on a forbidding challenger: the Brazilian Bull Minotaur.

• On Discovery+, the documentary “January 6th” looks at the 2021 assault on the Capitol from the point of view of Capitol police, first responders and some of the besieged legislators, including outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Created by Emmy-winning filmmakers Gedeon and Jules Naudet (“9/11”).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Keanu Reeves plays a S.W.A.T. agent who must save Los Angeles from a bus booby-trapped by a madman (Dennis Hopper) in the 1994 thriller “Speed” (5:35 p.m., Syfy, TV-14), the movie that introduced much of the world to Sandra Bullock.

— The nine remaining chefs prepare tacos for actor Danny Trejo on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

As the Battle of Stalingrad rages, a Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) makes it his mission to kill a Soviet war hero (Jude Law) in the 2001 drama “Enemy at the Gates” (6:40 p.m., ShowX).

SERIES NOTES

Dropping out seems appealing on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The murder of a homeless migrant reverberates on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... It’s hard to scare up help on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Todd calls on a sketchy source on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A gang leader targets Benson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Barb is too blue to celebrate her birthday on “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Families take a crack at fine dining on “The Parent Test” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Phil’s mother pitches in on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Social media influencers can be murder on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A desperate witness might help bring down a gang on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Chris Wallace and Jessie Buckley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn and Madison Cunningham on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jordan Peele and Melissa Rauch visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Rosie O’Donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Marcus Mumford appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).