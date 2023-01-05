This weekend at the movies: Jan. 6, 2023

<strong>‘M3GAN’</strong>

PG-13, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller/sci-fi.</em> M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Babylon’</strong>

R, 189 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.

<strong>‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’</strong>

PG-13, 144 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Biography/drama/music.</em> The joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Starring Naomi Achie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci.

<strong>‘Avatar: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.