RVSRA kicking off new year with annual carnival

Normally, one wouldn’t associate a carnival with the month of January, but that’s what makes River Valley Special Recreation Association’s annual winter carnival so unique.

The indoor event, set from 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, offers all the fun of carnival games and food in a warm setting. The organization has been hosting the event for seven years.

“We started it then for some fun activities for the winter months,” said RVSRA Program Coordinator Dorene T. Mohler. “We started buying some carnival-type games and have added many over the years.”

In addition to games, juggler Andy Head will perform from 2-3:15 p.m. and he will have post-show fun for the participants staying until the end. Carnival games will stop during his performance and will resume after the show.

Popcorn, candy and water will be served during the event, which is open to all ages. Each participant under the age of 9 should be accompanied by an adult.

The cost for in-district participants is $15 and for out-of-district is $20. Money will be taken at the door or participants can pre-register by calling 815-933-7336.

The Kankakee Civic Auditorium is at 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.