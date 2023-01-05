Live music this weekend: Jan. 6, 2023

<strong>Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Satalyte Gypsies</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John Sather w/ Linda</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Five Guys Named Moe</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John & Justin Unplugged</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Cody Calkins</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Alexandra Smith</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

