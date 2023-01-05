Live music this weekend: Jan. 6, 2023

<strong>Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Satalyte Gypsies</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John Sather w/ Linda</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Five Guys Named Moe</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Replay</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John & Justin Unplugged</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Cody Calkins</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Alexandra Smith</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
