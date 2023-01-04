Best Bets: Week of Jan. 4-10

<strong>First Responders Brunch</strong>

Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Elk’s Lodge, 111 N. 3rd St., Watseka. First responders in Iroquois County are invited to learn more about Harbor House and how its new domestic violence emergency shelter will serve the community. Attendees also will receive a complimentary thank you bag of goodies and be entered to win prizes.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

<strong>Ladies’ Bunco Night</strong>

From 5:45-9 p.m. tonight at Herscher Legion Community Center, at 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, is a night of fellowship and fun with bunco. The cost is $5 per person, and players are encouraged to bring a snack to share. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prize drawing. There also will be a cash bar. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., games begin.

<strong>Fresh Thoughts Movie & Book Club</strong>

Beginning at 10 a.m. each Friday in January, the University of Illinois Extension's horticulture department will examine horticultural lessons in books and movies. Jan. 6 is film "Kiss the Ground"; Jan. 13 is book "Slow Food Nation"; Jan. 20 is a documentary; Jan. 27 is book "Lost Child in the Woods, Saving Our Children from Nature — Deficit Disorder."

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.go.illinois.edu/fresh-thoughts" target="_blank">go.illinois.edu/fresh-thoughts</a>.

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair at 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, in partnership with Riverside (Westwood) Senior Life Communities and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater. Admission is free as are refreshments. There will be speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>Grow at Home: Maple Syrup</strong>

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the University of Illinois Extension's horticulture department will host an informational workshop on making your own maple syrup by tapping trees in your backyard. The class will be held at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The cost to attend is $10 and includes instructions and supplies.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.go.illinois.edu/maple-syrup" target="_blank">go.illinois.edu/maple-syrup</a>.