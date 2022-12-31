REEL TALK: New 'Puss in Boots' a blast for all ages

Are you a fan of “Shrek?” Or perhaps you saw the first stand alone “Puss In Boots” film and loved it? You’re in luck as this sequel, “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” will have you howling with laughter as you try to keep up with the humor.

Fear not, as little tikes will enjoy it, too. The writers of this novel film keep both young and old in mind as we travel this adventure filled with imagination, humor and, of course, a lesson (or two) to be learned.

Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) has used up eight of his nine lives and, following doctor’s orders, he buries his boots and moves into a home for elderly cats. Perro (voiced by Harvey Guillen), disguised as a cat, attaches himself to the once heroic feline to find a wishing star, granting Puss his one saving wish.

Along the way, Puss, haunted by The Big Bad Wolf (voiced by Wagner Moura), begins to fear using up that last life. Hesitantly, Puss and Perro forge ahead as they “find” the map and encounter forces that will change their lives and their path.

A fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few famous characters such as Goldilocks (voiced by Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears, Jack Horner (voiced by John Mulaney) and, of course, Puss’ love of his life, Kitty Softpaws (voiced by Salma Hayek).

It becomes a race to the finish line as Kitty, Puss and Perro battle the bear brawn of Goldi and her crew and the treacherous villain Jack Horner, who has a bag full of tricks no one can predict.

“The Last Wish” is fast-paced in its concepts and dialogue requiring you to stay glued to every word, and even then, you’re going to miss some hilariously ingenious comments, particularly as Mulaney creates a memorable Jack Horner. While we adults marvel at the intelligence of the story, the wee ones are mesmerized by the vivid imagery and the simplicity of the message.

Banderas’ voice gives such depth and emotion to a simple animated drawing and with that, Puss comes to life. We are rooting for him, but we also want him to read the writing on the wall and learn from his mistakes.

Together with Guillen’s Perro and Hayek’s Kitty, we get to know this group as our hearts break from a “really funny story” about Perro’s beginnings and Kitty’s tough exterior and internal resiliency. Goldi, tough as nails, only wants one thing in her fairy tale life, and Pugh strikes just the right chords to pull on our heartstrings.

Mulaney, however, steals the show with his snarky retorts, bold statements and heart that’s so small it makes the Grinch’s heart appear large. It’s a whip-smart character voiced by the only comic that could bring Horner to life, and we love every minute of his biting wit.

The journey traveled is equally novel as the one who possesses the map has their own unique journey. The pitfalls and obstacles are all reflective of that character’s personality as the writers pay close attention to every detail along the path.

Did I mention how much fun this film is yet? It’s truly a blast and because of all these small yet important details, the movie is one to watch repeatedly — I’ve seen it four times already — whether you have a kid by your side or not.

With the intelligence, wit and characters we get to know, the messages are clear and ones we can and should all heed. Where the film lacks is in its animation, as it appears choppy, sometimes flat and not quite what we’ve grown to expect.

However, this is a minor detail even though it is an animated movie, as all the other aspects erase the need for perfection on this front.

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” is the perfect holiday movie for the entire family to enjoy.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is now playing in theaters.

See Pam Powell's Top 10 movies of 2022 at <a href="https://www.reelhonestreviews.com/the-top-10-films-of-2022/" target="_blank">reelhonestreviews.com/the-top-10-films-of-2022</a>.