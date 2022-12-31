New on the bookshelf: Dec. 31, 2022

<strong>Similarities of 2 artistic greats</strong>

Both had rough childhoods, after which they worked tirelessly in what amounted to apprenticeships. In their 20s, both made attention-getting breakthroughs — and romantic decisions — they’d regret. Both died in their late 50s but remain bankable stars.

Does this make Charles Dickens and Prince creative soulmates? Of course not. Such career trajectories aren’t uncommon in the arts, sports and other fields. But for a disparate pair, “The Pickwick Papers” author and the Paisley Park hitmaker have astonishing commonalities, Nick Hornby contends in his new book.

Plainly, this is not among the crucial concerns of our time. But if you care about how and why art is made — or if you just love “Little Dorrit” and “Little Red Corvette” — “Dickens and Prince” was written with you in mind.

Hornby’s heroes are most alike in their approach to work. This occurred to Hornby when he revisited Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times,” an expanded edition of which, released in 2020, contained more than 60 songs that weren’t included on the original double album.

“I thought, ‘Who else ever produced this much? Who else ever worked that way?’” Hornby writes. “It was supposed to be a rhetorical question, but then I realized there was an answer: Dickens.”

— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune

<strong>Don’t miss novel of secrets</strong>

When does a secret become a lie? And are all lies wrong? Minnesota native Maggie Ginsberg — now a resident of Madison, Wisconsin — deftly explores these questions in her engaging debut novel, “Still True.” Set in the small town of Anthem, Wisconsin, the story follows the lives of two couples — middle-aged Lib and her husband, Jack, who have lived in Anthem their entire lives, and newcomers Claire and Dan, a young couple with a 10-year-old son.

When Lib’s biggest secret — the son she abandoned 40 years before — shows up at her front door, she is terrified. She’s terrified of losing Jack, who believes in scrupulous honesty and openness, and she is terrified of opening up about her traumatic past.

Meanwhile, Claire has secrets of her own. She has lost her job as a newspaper reporter and is drifting in this small town, finding comfort in wine — way too much wine, all day long — and veers dangerously close to an affair.

What ties these two couples together is the endlessly endearing Charlie, Claire’s 10-year-old son, who strikes up a friendship with the grandfatherly Jack. But what ties them together can also undo them, and the story builds to a near-tragic climax.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Pursuing a dark target</strong>

When a character in “Desert Star” says that she feels a “dark aura” around Harry Bosch, she’s not kidding.

Michael Connelly’s new novel about former Los Angeles Police detective Bosch finds the crime fiction icon grappling not just with the usual murder and mayhem but with his own mortality, in ways we’ve not seen before. It’s a richly emotional entry in this superb series.

This is Connelly’s 24th novel featuring Bosch, and the fifth to pair him with another LAPD detective, Renée Ballard. They last worked together — Bosch, who retired several books ago, as a freelancer — in Connelly’s 2021 novel, “The Dark Hours,” which ended with Ballard quitting the LAPD in frustration.

“Desert Star” opens a year later. (Connelly sets his books in the year they’re published, which allows him, via Bosch, to nod to jazz great Ron Carter on his 85th birthday.) Ballard is back on the force after getting an offer she couldn’t refuse from the chief of police: her pick of jobs.

“Desert Star” — named for a tiny, resilient flower — is a thrilling mystery, and a resonant novel that marks turning points for Bosch and Ballard.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times