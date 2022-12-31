Library Life: Week of Jan. 2

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Winter Reading Challenge: Challenges are set for teens and adults to read through the winter for a chance to win prizes. Visit the library’s website to sign up.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Subscription Boxes: Grades third through seventh and eighth through high school can stop by the library to sign up for curated subscription boxes.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Register by Jan. 3 for DIY wreath-making which will take place 10 a.m. Jan. 7. Free to residents and $10 for nonresidents.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids can enjoy sing-a-longs and storytime.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the Well-Read Book Club to discuss memoirs, biographies, true crime and more.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Matter of Balance: From 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Catholic Charities will be leading these free classes through the end of January. The program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

• License plate stickers are still available for purchase on the 3rd floor. There is a $5 processing fee in addition to the cost of the sticker.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Blizzard of Books: Starting Tuesday, sign up for a reading challenge featuring games and prizes.

• Take-and-Make: Starting Tuesday, supplies will be available for a mitten craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Life Coach: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, life coach Tom Kens will present “New Year, New You.”

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join Not Your Mother’s Book Club to discuss “Autobiography of a Face” by Lucy Grealy.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Hunting Time” by Jeff Deaver; “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel; “World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny.

• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, bring a project to work on or receive crocheting instruction from Debbie.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: Throughout the week, kids can stop by to create “Paper Icicles.”

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join for “New Year Fun.”

