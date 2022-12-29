This weekend at the movies: Dec. 30, 2022

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Babylon’</strong>

R, 189 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.

<strong>‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’</strong>

PG-13, 144 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Biography/drama/music.</em> The joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Starring Naomi Achie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci.

<strong>‘Avatar: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.