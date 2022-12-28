Thrivent's fundraiser with Sheldon Fire Department creates scholarship

Daily Journal staff report

SHELDON — Thrivent Action Teams in Sheldon hosted an event that was part of the annual Sheldon Fire Department Christmas party. The Action Team, led by Darrin Warren, was utilized by purchasing food items that was prepared and served to fire department personnel and spouses. The Action Team led by Robin Warren was used to purchase auction items.

The auction that raised funds will provide a scholarship to a student at Milford High School. The auction proceeds raised totaled $1,100.

The event took place Dec. 10 at the Sheldon Fire Department.

This event was hosted by Thrivent Action Teams, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community. The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.

“The action team program began in July 2014. During 2021, there were 123,823 action teams conducted,” said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial, in a news release. “We’re proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent’s support.”