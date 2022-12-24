REEL TALK: 'Glass Onion' continues 'Knives Out' goodness

FINALLY! The second installment of the “Knives Out” mystery series can be seen on Netflix! “Glass Onion” is a standalone film that nearly equals — and some say surpasses — its predecessor, “Knives Out” from 2019.

As the mystery of how did Harlan Thrombey die and why did everything get left to his nurse is solved in “Knives Out,” the “predefinite” detective Benoit Blanc is bored. Sitting in his tub (again), playing an online version of the game of Clue with none other than Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim to name a couple, he needs a real mystery to solve — although Clue seems to elude his deductive reasoning skills.

As luck would have it, there’s a knock on the door from a woman with a box and an invitation to the tech guru Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) annual weekend get away on a secluded island in Greece.

Bron’s lifelong friends including global fashionista Birdie (Kate Hudson), Twitch star Duke (Dave Bautista), ex-business partner Andi (Janelle Monáe), Governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), scientist Lionel (Leslie Odom) and Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) arrive at the island ready to have a weekend of merriment as they solve Bron’s elaborate “murder.”

Instructed to “inbreathiate,” the game quickly devolves into something much more sinister as the real murder of one of the guests now must be solved. Who other than the southern-speaking sleuth to solve the murderous events.

Rian Johnson, writer and director of the fast-growing franchise of films, has created his own murder mystery kingdom. His panache for developing smart twists and turns, and unexpected ones at that, and placing uniquely vibrant characters together is unparalleled.

We see the quirky, flaky Birdie misunderstanding so much of what is happening around her as the clear-minded and focused Claire worries about nothing but herself. Then there’s Duke, the social media master, and Whiskey, the gorgeous young woman who knows how to get things done.

There’s Lionel, who systematically attempts to make sense of the situation along with Miles, the kind of guy we all love to hate. The characters stir the proverbial pot until it is ready to boil over.

But this is Andi’s story and as the secrets are revealed, the stakes quickly rise and we see each of these characters for who they really are. Of course, Blanc, sitting back and keenly observing everything and intermittently narrating what is quite obvious to him, is like having a physics professor lay out a new theory with the ease of a kindergarten teacher. His eloquence is engaging and humorous as he peels back each and every layer of that onion … the glass onion.

If you’re going to compare the two films, and you know you will, this new rendition has a different tone to it. While the laughs aren’t as continuous, it’s still quite comedic and you really can’t catch everything upon the first viewing.

And that’s because the dialogue is smart, quick-witted and edited with razor-sharp precision. The solution to the mystery is evident earlier on in the film which does not take away the enjoyment of it but adds to the fun.

After several viewings of this movie, it just doesn’t get old. Johnson’s deft direction is key as is the talent of his cast all of whom are perfectly fit for their roles.

As everyone in this small ensemble cast lifts their weight to tell this comedic tale, it is Monáe and Craig who are the priceless stars of the story. Monáe steals every scene as does Craig and together they create a magical dynamic that you just don’t tire of.

Johnson (and Netflix) have a hit on their hands and, lucky for us, there are two more in the pike. On a cold winter’s night, there’s nothing better to warm your heart than a good old-fashioned murder mystery filled with intrigue and laughter.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"Glass Onion" is now available for streaming on Netflix.