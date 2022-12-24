New on the bookshelf: Dec. 24, 2022

<strong>Sweeping, erudite story of cells</strong>

Rhodes Scholar, renowned oncologist, contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee devotes the bulk of “The Song of the Cell” to our physical selves, from that fusion of sperm and egg to a proliferation of daughters, numbered in the tens of trillions, forming bones and organs, the many regulatory systems that sustain us. He riffs beautifully on caretakers like white-blood cells as well as haywire malignancies that defy treatment.

He lightens dense, arcane science with revelatory anecdotes sprinkled with memoir: In his chapter on neurons, for instance, he writes poignantly of his depressive episode in 2017, “Depression is a flaw in love. But more fundamentally, perhaps, it is also a flaw in how neurons respond — slowly — to neurotransmitters. It is not just a wiring issue ... but rather a cellular disorder — of a signal, instigated by neurotransmitters, that somehow malfunctions and creates a dysfunctional state. ... It is a flaw in our cells that becomes a flaw in love.”

He pivots elegantly to therapies — SSRIs, electrodes — that have helped lift the fog of crippling moods.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Catholic teacher, Protestant barrister fall in love</strong>

Louise Kennedy, John McGahern Prize winner, releases “Trespasses,” her first novel. Set in and around Belfast in 1975, in the midst of the Troubles, it follows the course of a passionate affair between Cushla Lavery, a 24-year-old Catholic primary school teacher, and Michael Agnew, a married Protestant barrister in his 50s.

Running alongside that entanglement — and joining it in tragedy toward the end — is Cushla’s unlucky effort to help and protect one of her students, 7-year-old Davy. The boy is bullied at school and lives a persecuted existence with his brother, sister, Protestant mother and Catholic father in a hardline Protestant council-house development.

Cushla lives with her widowed, alcoholic mother and regularly helps out in the family’s pub. It is there that she meets Michael, a man infamous for taking on the defense of young Catholic men accused of crimes against the state, including murder. Michael asks Cushla to tutor him and a few of his well-heeled, liberal-minded Protestant friends who meet weekly to learn the Irish language — or, as one of Cushla’s friends would have it, playing “at being Irish once a week.”

— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune

<strong>When small agrarian communities fade</strong>

“How It Went,” Wendell Berry’s 14th Port William novel, consists of 13 memories of Andy Catlett, one of Berry’s recurring characters. It opens on Aug. 15, 1945, as young Andy joyfully clangs a bell in honor of V-J Day.

“Ring the old bell, young Andy Catlett,” Berry writes. “Ring your ignorant greeting to the new world of machines, chemicals, and fire. Ring the dinner bell that soon will be inaudible at dinnertime above the noise of machines. Ring farewell to your creaturely world, to the clean springs and streams of your childhood, farewell to the war that will keep on coming back.”

By mid-book, middle-aged Andy is scarred in many ways, including by the loss of his right hand to a clogged corn picker. “The machine had taken his hand, or accepted it, as the price of admission into the rapidly mechanizing world that as a child he had not foreseen and as a man did not like, but which he would have to live in, understanding it and resisting it the best he could, for the rest of his life,” Berry writes.

— Pamela Miller, Star Tribune