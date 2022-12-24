Library Life: Week of Dec. 26

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Balloon Olympics: Kids 5 and older can participate in this activity at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets available online.

• New Years Eve’s Eve Party: Kids of all ages can enjoy the new year early at 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets available online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, find out what your favorite celeb is reading.

• Blood Drive: From 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, donate blood and receive a $15 gift card. Sign up at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mryjy44j" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mryjy44j</a>.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Register by Jan. 3 for DIY wreath-making which will take place 10 a.m. Jan. 7. Free to residents and $10 for nonresidents.

• New Release: “Twice in a Lifetime” by local author Melissa Baron.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids can enjoy sing-a-longs and storytime.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” by Kristan Higgins; “The Defense Lawyer” by James Patterson; “The Replacement Wife” by Darby Kane.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Five O’Clock Ghost” by Dori Butler; “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel; “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Figure Drawing: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and older can enjoy a laidback atmosphere for drawing practice.

• License plate stickers are still available for purchase on the 3rd floor. There is a $5 processing fee in addition to the cost of the sticker.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join the monthly writing group meet up.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m., adults can enjoy quiet coloring time.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Amish Quiltmakers Unruly Law” by Jennifer Beckstrand; “A Christmas Deliverance” by Anne Perry; “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly.

• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, bring a project to work on or receive crocheting instruction from Debbie.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, bring the baby to book club.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544