KVSOWG held four gourmet dinners in 2022

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild served four gourmet dinners in 2022. The dinners are auctioned each year during the Symphony of Sweets, which follows KVSO’s December concert.

Warren and Sharon Ouwenga had the successful bid for the dinner. The KVSOWG has added additional dinners each year for those looking to match the original bid.

The winning bidder is able to invite friends into their home for an evening of food and fellowship. The members of the KVSOWG, along with helpful partners, offer a choice of dates and a choice of menus for the hosts to choose from.

The KVSOWG team then cooks and serves the gourmet dinner. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.