Kankakee native building broadcasting program in Memphis

Daily Journal staff report

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Kankakee native and Kankakee High School class of 1993 graduate Marshonn Calvin has built an award-winning broadcasting program at Memphis East T-STEM Academy High School in Tennessee.

The school is the only STEM high school in Memphis Shelby County Schools and is the only STEM-accredited high school in West Tennessee. It is the only fully optional middle and high school in the district serving students in grades 6-12.

Receiving more than $6 million in scholarships, this year’s seniors will be first-year students at highly selective schools such as Rhodes College, Howard University, Sewanee: The University of the South, the University of Pennsylvania and Morehouse College.

“I instruct many at-risk teenagers. I also have some students who suffer from low self-esteem, and I want to do as much as possible to help my student learners with opportunities that will help aid in their educational success,” Calvin said.