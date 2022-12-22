Kankakee Kultivators cultivate holiday cheer

During recent weeks, Kankakee Kultivators have indulged in three projects to extend their “Happy Holidays” wishes to the community. To update the community on the projects, the club recently produced several news releases.

At the last general meeting of 2022, Kultivators held a workshop to create evergreen arrangements and offerings of holiday cheer to residents of local senior facilities. The Kultivators gave their arrangements to seniors at The Citadel and Riverside’s memory care unit.

Those who delivered the arrangements reported the thanks they received at those facilities were far more touching than they had expected.

When word of Sgt. Tyler Bailey’s return home after many months of recuperation from his tragedy in the line of police duty, longtime Kultivator and past-president Gayle Fischer gathered fellow club members to participate in the fundraiser for him. Nancy Addison, Lois Ware and Bonnie Rudolf helped Gayle decorate a 4-foot Christmas tree covered with many wildlife creatures to be offered in the fundraiser’s auction.

As a holiday greeting for all, Kultivators Lynda Gubbins, Kathy Marcotte and Jill Graveline decorated a much larger Christmas tree, which is now on display in the Kankakee County Museum’s 2022 Gallery of Trees. Decked with ornaments chosen around the theme “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” this Christmas tree sends “Happy Holiday!” wishes to all ages.

<strong>CLOSING OUT 2022</strong>

On Dec. 8, members of Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club enjoyed lunch and socializing, received introductions of the club’s new officers and the private gardeners to be featured on 2023’s Garden Walk, all while experiencing an entertaining, educational demonstration of floral arranging by the renowned Dennis Kovar. Kankakee Country Club was decorated beautifully for the holidays, both inside and outside.

A large group of active members, associate members, lifetime members and their guests enjoyed a tasty lunch prepared by the club’s professional culinary staff. President Jan Alleman introduced treasurer Rosanne Gianotti and secretary Kathy Marcotte — plus Marcotte’s team of sisters, past-president Ann Harms and Jill Graveline — to be thanked for their much-appreciated work preparing and hosting the day’s special event.

Then the crowd recognized and applauded present gardeners who will be sharing their private landscapes during 2023’s Annual Garden Tour and Faire: Steve and Deborah Christensen; Wendy Crane; John and Kris Palmer; Mary Thomson, for UpliftedCare’s Memory Garden; and Candace Van Voorst.

After lunch, Dennis Kovar, freelance designer and also lead floral designer with Attica Floral Company and Greenhouse in Attica, Ind., demonstrated more than a half-dozen clever techniques for creating unique holiday floral decor.

Members of the audience learned how to create wreaths, topiaries, nosegays, miniature decorated trees and classical floral arrangements in containers. The creations Kovar had produced were given to attendees whose names were drawn. Table centerpieces also were given away to attendees.

This year’s officers, including outgoing president Jan Alleman, were thanked by everyone for their volunteer service throughout 2022. In the upcoming year, treasurer Rosanne Gianotti and secretary Kathy Marcotte will continue to serve in their current positions.

Lowell and Karma Johnson will serve as co-vice-presidents and programs chairs. Kankakee Kultivators’ new president will be a longtime and highly-regarded member who’s shouldered many responsibilities for the club, Burma Mathews. All these officers were introduced and received a round of applause.

Meetings for the upcoming year already have been planned. The club does not meet in January, but in February, those present at the business meeting in the Kankakee Public Library will caravan and take a mini-field trip to the Horticulture Department’s greenhouse at Kankakee Community College.

Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club provides scholarships every year to help support various KCC students majoring in horticulture. Katelynn Ohrt, director for all horticulture programs at KCC, will be the club’s speaker and tour guide.

For more information on the club, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeekultivators" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeekultivators</a>.