CBS celebrates Paul Simon

“Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (8 p.m., CBS) features performances from several generations of artists inspired by the singer and composer of “The Sound of Silence” and so many other 20th-century hits.

Participants include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter and others.

In addition to the decades’ worth of music he performed with partner Art Garfunkel and as a solo artist, Simon was associated with seminal and groundbreaking moments in film and television history.

The music of Simon and Garfunkel was essential to the success of “The Graduate,” director Mike Nichols’ 1967 film comedy starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. It could be argued “The Graduate” and “Bonnie & Clyde,” released the same year, mark a turning point in movie history, ending the Hays Code that had limited filmmakers’ freedom since the 1930s and ushering in a new generation of filmmakers.

Now seen as a classic, “The Graduate” was also a box-office hit. Adjusted for inflation, it remains one of the highest-grossing comedy films of all time.

A decade later, Simon had a small but pivotal role in Woody Allen’s 1977 comedy “Annie Hall,” another hugely influential film. Without “Annie Hall,” there is no “Diner,” “Seinfeld” or “Friends,” and all the comedies that copied them.

Simon was also an essential player in the first season of “Saturday Night Live,” in 1975, appearing both as musical guest, host and participant in memorable comedy sketches.

• Disney+ streams the National Geographic documentary “The Flagmakers,” a 35-minute look at the Eder Flag factory in Wisconsin, the largest flag distributor in operation in the United States.

Filmmakers Cynthia Wade (“Gutsy,” “Freeheld”) and Sharon Liese (“Transhood”) interview the workers — mostly recent immigrants from places as diverse as Serbia and Iraq — who have their own personal take on the meaning of what America and its flag means to them. We also speak with Barb, from a family with long roots in the Midwest, and SugarRay, a Black man from Milwaukee with complicated feelings about the American dream.

This effort to identify issues such as immigration and diversity with patriotism reminds me of the loud backlash to the Coke commercial produced for the 2014 Super Bowl, which featured Americans from every background singing “America the Beautiful” in their own native languages.

The commercial fit into Coke’s long tradition of aspirational visions of inclusion and was titled “Together Is Beautiful.” The reaction was swift and ugly, with many complaining singing the song in anything but English was un-American. It seemed like a tempest in a teapot (or a soda can) at the time, but in many ways, this was an opening “culture war” salvo in a rise of overt nationalism and xenophobic populism that would bear bitter fruit in the 2016 presidential election.

• Netflix streams the third season of “Emily in Paris,” and Prime Video introduces the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus share songs on the 2022 special “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG). Disguised as a “making of” documentary, “Magic” follows Parton as she insists on rejecting the fake tinsel of most specials and emphasizing her Tennessee roots.

• A winner emerges on the final celebrity holiday “Lego Masters” special of the season (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• A holiday vacation unravels in the 2022 romance “Single and Ready to Jingle” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• A wife’s desire to take out a second mortgage to finance her doll business lands before “Money Court” (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

Three wanted men adopt a newborn after the baby’s mother dies in director John Ford’s 1948 fable “3 Godfathers” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), a cowboy variation on the Three Wise Men story, shot in Death Valley, starring John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr.

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Death and custody on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Beverly’s insecurity gets old on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r): a trip to the principal’s office (8 p.m., TV-PG); up in smoke (8:30 p.m., TV-14) ... Celebrities spin on “The Wheel” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Daniel Craig and Josh Johnson drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dolly Parton, Claire Foy, DOMi & JD Beck and Mac Demarco on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Horgan and Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).