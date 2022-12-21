Best Bets: Week of Dec. 21-27

<strong>Iroquois County Cantata Choir</strong>

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas. “Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show was written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday.

Performances are free and will be held at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., Watseka. This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee counties' finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook. DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. A free-will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.

For tickets, call 779-235-0094 and follow the instructions on the voicemail.

<strong>Holly Jolly Lighting Contest</strong>

Now through Christmas Day, check out the 30 entries in the village of Bourbonnais' third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. Homes throughout the village are lit up with holiday cheer, and a map of the entries is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/3PFv9aj" target="_blank">bit.ly/3PFv9aj</a>.

For photos and more information, see page A1.

<strong>Christmas Bingo Spectacular</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. today, Copeland’s Bar & Grill, 51 N. Main St., Manteno, will host a special bingo night celebrating Christmas. The event is put on by Manteno Show Choir Booster Bingo.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.manteno-show-choirs.com" target="_blank">manteno-show-choirs.com</a>.

<strong>Made For Me’s Midnight Market</strong>

From 9-11 p.m. Friday at Made For Me Boutique, 45 N. Main St., Manteno, the fourth annual Midnight Market will include a raffle, s’mores bar, jolly bags, a permanent jewelry service and an ornament make-and-take.

For more information, call 815-216-7595.

<strong>Meals with Christmas Day Inc.</strong>

Back again this year is a way to ensure no one is alone on Christmas. Those in need of a free meal are invited to enjoy festivities from Christmas Day Inc. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Enjoy a free dinner, company and music at 10 locations in Kankakee County. This year, there is a brand-new location in Pembroke. Participants are encouraged to choose the location closest to their home.

RSVP by calling 815-614-2697 by noon today. Enjoy a complete holiday feast catered by The Bennett-Curtis House. The event is dine-in only, and no carry outs are available.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/christmasdayinc" target="_blank">facebook.com/christmasdayinc</a>.