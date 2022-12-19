RANDALL: We're in the home stretch to Christmas

… the home stretch to Christmas that is. What do you have left to do? Let’s talk about some last-minute ways to be more organized.

Have you thought about your menu? At my house, menu planning for the holidays is not just one meal. It’s multiple days of meals.

I keep organized by making a list and checking it twice. My list contains each meal that I am going to prepare and then the list of dishes that are included in that meal.

From that list, I make a second list of groceries that we need to buy. Every year on Christmas Eve, my husband and I with our three kids attend Mass and then come home to have our annual fondue. We have been doing this for more than five years.

Each year, we tweak it a little and modify the menu slightly based on the previous year’s outcome. I have a folder labeled “Fondue” that is stored with my Christmas decorations that I pull out that helps me start my grocery list. Plan your menu and grocery lists now so you can get the grocery store before the crowds.

How’s that gift wrapping coming along? If you haven’t already, create your gift wrapping station and make sure you have all the goods you need to wrap.

I have a table in our unfinished basement that works for the gift-wrapping station. The station consists of wrapping paper, gift bags, ribbon, bows, tape, scissors, to and from labels, tissue paper and gift boxes.

If you are thinking it’s way too late to throw together a gift-wrapping station then go stock up on gift bags and tissue paper.

This year, I finally did what I always recommend and that was to create to and from labels using old Christmas cards we have received in past years. I cut them into circles, triangles and just cut around the figures on the cards. I punched a hole in each one and on the back wrote To and From. It was super easy, super fun, super cute and super cheap. What a great way to recycle.

Are you running out of time for shopping? Well maybe this year should be the year that you give out experiences instead of gifts.

Memberships to the zoo are popular, or just day passes to the zoo. Another good one for families is passes to an amusement park or water park. Tickets to a theater event or even movie tickets are a great idea.

All of these you can purchase on line and slide into an envelope. Also, don’t forget that paying for dance, piano, ice skating lessons, etc. is always well received by parents! Maybe not exactly what you had hoped to buy, but nonetheless the recipient is going to love these ideas.

It’s OK if you are running out of time. Take some of the time to get organized and in the long run that will benefit you the most.

Happy holidays to all!