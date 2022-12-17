New on the bookshelf: Dec. 17, 2022

<strong>Witty, maybe insane billionaire out for revenge</strong>

Popular culture’s endless appetite for superhero content defies the painfully obvious: There are no flying humanoid aliens or radiation-infected teenagers available to bail humanity out of what often feels like desperate times.

But what about supervillains? Maybe it’s something about this uncertain era, populated by peculiar billionaires obsessed with outer space, irresponsible demagogues with cultlike followings, and yacht-bound oligarchs that make a character like Lex Luthor feel more realistic than a character like Superman.

A prolific novelist and finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the Booker Prize, Percival Everett plays with that possibility to dizzyingly good effect in “Dr. No,” his latest from Graywolf Press. In the villainous character of John Milton Bradley Sill, Everett gives us a charmingly witty, possibly insane billionaire with a decades-long grudge to bear against the United States and an elaborate plan for revenge that hinges on the application of a deeply esoteric field of mathematics.

Nothing, to be precise. Dr. Wala Kitu, the novel’s narrator and a “distinguished professor of mathematics at Brown University,” in his own words, is an expert on … nothing. “I have spent my career … contemplating and searching for nothing,” he says. “I have not found it.”

— Patrick Condon, Star Tribune

<strong>Idealistic student drops out to become community organizer</strong>

Ryan Lee Wong’s debut novel, “Which Side Are You On,” opens with its 20-year-old protagonist, Reed, at a crossroads. He’s on academic probation at Columbia, formerly the college of his dreams, when he flies home to Los Angeles to visit his dying grandmother. His grades tanked as he became a community organizer, working to obtain justice for the family of Akai Gurley, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Chinese American New York City police officer Peter Liang in 2014.

Full of youthful idealism and righteousness, Reed wants to ameliorate the historical conflicts between Asian and Black people in America. To do so, he plans to drop out and become a full-time organizer; as he tells his parents, “college is designed to insulate us from the world, so we can patch over the neoliberal order without challenging anything structural.”

Reed’s parents react, as you might guess, with alarm. But they’re not just any Asian parents who have supported their son toward Ivy League dreams. They were leftist activists in the ‘70s and still work on campaigns such as an effort to boost the minimum wage. So when they advise Reed not to drop out, they do so based on hard-won experience.

— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune

<strong>Dylan’s new book fascinating, unexpected</strong>

Bob Dylan has published his third book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” promised to offer Dylan’s insights into the nature of popular music. Actually, the breezy book is more like a late-night, old-school, once-hipster DJ riffing on dozens of songs you may or may not know.

The Nobel Prize winner for literature (for his songs, not his prose) has given us a 338-page, photo-heavy hodgepodge that is part criticism, part social commentary, part pulp fiction, part comedy, part rebaked Wikipedia, and, indeed, part philosophy.

It’s informative, sometimes fascinating, occasionally insightful, generally entertaining and, of course, totally Dylanesque.

He offers his take on 66 tunes and pieces by big names like Little Richard, Ray Charles, the Who, the Clash and Cher, as well as standards and blues, bluegrass and country numbers.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song” is not the long-promised sequel to 2004’s “Chronicles: Volume One,” Dylan’s formidable but not comprehensive, scattershot memoir. (His first book was the prose poem “Tarantula,” published in 1971.) And this new effort is not likely to lead to any distinguished literature awards. But it could take Dylan back to the top of the charts — the bestselling book lists, that is.

— Jon Bream, Star Tribune