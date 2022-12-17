Library Life: Week of Dec. 18

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Novels @ Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, participate in a special virtual visit from bestselling authors Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone, co-authors of “A Merry Little Meet Cute,” which is this month’s selection for the book club. Meet in the White Oak Room and ask authors questions. Treats will be provided. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Drop & Shop Movie: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, drop the kids to watch “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and complete your last-minute shopping.

• Family Market: At 5 p.m. Wednesday will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Holiday Hours: Beginning Monday, hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Wed; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; closed Dec. 23-25.

• Quilting Crew: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the club will gather in the meeting room.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Letters to Santa: Outside of the library, drop off your letter to be sent to the North Pole.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From Jan. 9-31, the library will host a book sale. Fill a bag of books for $5. All books, DVDs and CDs cost $1 each.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Ozzie and Prince Zebedee” by Gala Kalaitzidis; “The Orchard” by Beverly Lewis; “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, the library will host a figure drawing meet up.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• The library’s Mitten Tree is up and is seeking donations of hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for the Herscher School District.

• Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, teens can make a speaker for their smartphones.

• Family Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, watch “The Polar Express.” Drinks and popcorn provided.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play book-themed Bingo.

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, join the circle of adult writers.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Under the Starry Skies” by Tracie Peterson; “The Vanishing at Loxby Manor” by Abigail Wilson; “The Choice” by Nora Roberts.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can join for a Santa-themed storytime.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544