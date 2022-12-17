HOSEK: Brookfield Zoo’s 41st annual holiday event illuminates animals

While we stood near a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree whose dazzlingly colored lights danced rhythmically to the choreographed seasonal tunes, deep basso notes rumbled across the broad expanses on an early December afternoon, stopping the few early visitor’s in their tracks.

Smiles spread across the faces of patient parents as excited children grabbed their hands, pulling them away from the tree towards the source of the deep heavy resonance as it continued unabated. Either Brutus or Titus, a pair of African lion brothers, was announcing his oversight of the 216-acre Brookfield Zoo.

As we came closer, the roar was both deafening and awe-inspiring. It transfixed everyone within sight and hearing.

Christmas lights and African lions might seem a bit out of sequence with each other, but at Brookfield Zoo’s 41st annual Holiday Magic event, it’s a perfect pairing. What had become an annual tradition, we had set out to experience Christmas at the zoo.

We had arrived just as the gates opened at 3 p.m. on a windy, but rather mild, December afternoon. We entered from the north gate past an improbably enormous bronze gorilla who receives everyone from a comfortable reclining position.

Leaving the simian greeter behind, we were faced with the 41-foot-tall musically inclined Christmas tree and its pulsating lights. Just beyond was the park’s colorful carousel and with its 72 carved wooden animals being swarmed by excited children.

On the far side of the carousel, a 20-foot-tall hollow ornament covered in more lights stood ready for exploration and selfies. In a nod towards the future, the illuminated orb was powered by a Ford Lightening pick-up. Standing guard over the entire display was a larger-than-life polar bear sculpture that changed colors intermittently.

That alone seemed festive enough to me. However, that barely scratches the surface of the joyful atmosphere created by the zoo. More than 2 million lights have been hung or strewn across the vast panorama. Colorful LEDs wrap hundreds of trees, brightening their dull, winter silhouettes.

You go to the zoo to see the exotic animals and our visit was no different. Arriving early afforded us the opportunity without the crowds. With the roar echoing across the landscape we, of course, made our way to the big cats.

The cooler weather seemed to appeal to all of them as they were all awake and active. Not always the case during the heat of the summer.

A curious Amur Leopard, which was separated from us by a pane of glass, kept a close eye on us. We witnessed the beautifully striped tiger pacing his domain and, of course, the lions.

While Titus gnawed on a bone, Brutus surveyed the crowd as we gazed upon them. I especially enjoyed the Snow Leopard enclosure. Malaya and Ahava, mom and cub, have such beautiful and luxurious coats and their dappled white fur are a perfect fit for the Christmas season.

As the late afternoon turned toward dusk, the twinkling lights began to emerge in all their glory. We wandered around the Roosevelt Fountain past a parade of over 700 Christmas trees lining the pathway which were decorated by family donors in an array of imaginative, merry and heartwarming motifs.

At the south mall, we paused at a gingerbread house, smiling as a family struggled to get pictures of fidgety children as a flock of geese looked on interestingly.

Nearby, the Tropic World exhibit beckoned us. One of the largest indoor zoo exhibits in the world, Tropic World is divided into three sections with apes from three different continents: South America, Asia and Africa.

The highlight, I believe, for most are the gorillas in the African section. Looking on the troop I got the distinct impression they were sizing us up as well. The most famous of which is Binti Jua. Many will remember her from her rescue of a 3-year-old who fell into the enclosure and the subsequent involvement of local firemen.

As we exited the ape house, we joined an ever growing throng of guests exploring the west mall and its remarkably merry spectacle. We walked under the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights and were mesmerized by the synchronized light and music show in the Sea of Lights that covered the west lawn.

Considering the season, it only seemed fitting to visit the Great Bear Wilderness with its American bison, grey wolves, grizzly bear and, most appropriately, the polar bear. Again, the cool weather appeared to please all as the animals were quite animated. Except Mr. Grizzly, who was suitably napping.

Walking through the vast grounds after sunset with its vibrant night lights twinkling throughout the grounds made for a comfortable and comforting evening stroll.

Children ran from one oversized lighted display of giraffe, bison or reindeer to the next with awed exclamations or stood transfixed by the enormous displays that seemed other-worldly. Adults followed unhurriedly, with smiles and shared seasons’ greetings with each other, all of which added to the ambiance throughout the park.

And if the children need another distraction, they can try to spot the 27 gnomes hidden throughout the zoo. Kids can also bring letters for Santa to drop off. For an extra $7, you can skate on a synthetic ice rink. Limited skate rentals are available for $5.

The zoo’s restaurants and food stands will also offer food and drink including, for adults, festive drinks spiked with a little extra something to keep the cold night air at bay.

Brookfield Zoo’s 41st annual Holiday Magic show will plunge you into the holiday spirit with a roar.

Brookfield Zoo’s 41st annual Holiday Magic show is open 3-9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

<strong>Address:</strong> 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield

<strong>Admission:</strong> $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3-11, and $19.95 for seniors 65 and older.

<strong>Parking:</strong> $15.

<strong>More info:</strong> <a href="https://www.czs.org/HolidayMagic" target="_blank">czs.org/HolidayMagic</a>