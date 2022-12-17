5 photos from Still I Rise's 9th Annual Healthy for the Holidays

Daily Journal staff report

On Dec. 10 at Rigo’s Place, nonprofit organization Still I Rise celebrated its 9th Annual Healthy for the Holidays, educating attendees about mental health.

The host was JaHana Holloway — founder of Empower 2 Enlighten —the keynote speaker was Dr. Rodney Alford, and the guest speaker was Bobby Newt — platinum recording artist and former lead singer of the Newtrons. Special guests included Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Circuit Court Judge Marlow Jones and Liz Anne of Birth to Five.