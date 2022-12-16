KVTA holding auditions for 'In The Heights,' 'Moana'

<strong>IN THE HEIGHTS</strong>

KVTA is holding auditions for “In The Heights” on Dec. 27 at the KVTA Studios on the north side of the building.

This 2008 musical features original music by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2008 and won three of them, including Best Musical. It also won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“In the Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows always are open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

This revolutionary musical combines Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots, and to celebrate the community from which you grew.

According to a news release from KVTA, the show is full of amazing roles for men and women of all ages, particularly for members of our Hispanic/Latino community.

“KVTA is striving to craft an authentic performance in ways that respect, care for and honor individuals, cultures and communities of color,” said the release.

Audition information can be found in both English and Spanish at <a href="https://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a>. Those interested in auditioning need to visit the site to sign up for a time slot and to download the audition form. If one can’t attend any of the audition time slots, email the director at <a href="mailto:kvta.sharla@gmail.com" target="_blank">kvta.sharla@gmail.com</a>, and a suitable option can be arranged.

Auditions will consist of singing, acting and dancing. An optional dance workshop will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at KVTA. A video can be viewed on the website to help prospective dancers learn this dance. All who are going to audition need to try the dance, regardless of the role one is interested in. Each person who auditions will sing one of the song selections listed on the website. Auditions are open to men and women ages 16 and older.

Show dates are April 29-30 and May 6-7. The director is Sharla Ronchetto, assistant director Jordyn Ward, vocal director Jeanne Benson, and co-choreographers Deisy Anderson and Trinity Dunn.

<strong>DISNEY’S MOANA JR.</strong>

KVTA’s Young Peoples Theatre will also be holding auditions for “Disney’s Moana JR” on Jan. 6 and 7 at the KVTA Studios.

“Disney’s Moana JR” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. “Moana JR” features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”

To participate in this production, children must be at least 6 years of age and no older than 17 by March 15. Proof of age may be requested. A parent or adult must accompany each child under 16 to auditions and callbacks.

All audition information can be found at <a href="https://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a>. Those interested are asked to read all of the audition information and must sign up for an audition time slot online. From there, download the audition form and conflict calendar. If one can’t attend any of the audition time slots, email the director at <a href="mailto:kvtamoanajr@gmail.com" target="_blank">kvtamoanajr@gmail.com</a>, and a suitable option can be arranged. Video submissions are not accepted.

Auditions will consist of singing, character reading and dancing. A video can be viewed on the website to help prospective dancers learn the audition dance.

Everyone auditioning needs to try the dance, regardless of their role of interest. Each person who auditions will sing one of the song selections and read one of the character readings listed online.

Seven mandatory performances will be held March 15-19 Lincoln Cultural Center 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

The show will be led by director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Victoria Wisniewski.