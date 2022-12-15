This weekend at the movies: Dec. 16, 2022

<strong>‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

<strong>‘Emancipation’</strong>

R, 132 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/history/drama.</em> Inspired by the gripping true story of a man who would do anything for his family — and for freedom. When Peter, an enslaved man, risks his life to escape and return to his family, he embarks on a perilous journey of love and endurance. Starring Will Smith and Ben Foster.

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.

<strong>‘Spirited’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/holiday.</em> Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Sean Anders.

<strong>‘Strange World’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/animated.</em> A legendary family of explorers, the Clades, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Starring voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union.

<strong>‘Devotion’</strong>

PG-13, 138 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>War/history/drama.</em> The harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson.

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.