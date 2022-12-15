Bradley musician Rockert releases versions of holiday classics

’Tis the season for giving, believing and grooving. Bradley native Michael Rockert is honing in on the latter with the release of his versions of “Blue Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The inspiration for releasing his own take on these holiday classics stems from his 2007 release of a Christmas CD at local music stores.

“People loved it,” Rockert said. “People still reach out to me this time of year to tell me how much they enjoy it.”

But when recording those tunes 15 years ago, Rockert was using gear that wasn’t up to par with what he has now. Unlike the 2007 songs, he now plays live drums on the tracks rather than using a machine.

Additionally, he now has an actual studio “where I can make the songs sound much better.”

“The ability to add strings, horns or anything else has had an enormous affect on my songs,” he shared. “So I wanted to record my versions of some Christmas songs with much better quality and that are available around the world.”

Looking ahead, he said he hopes to record more Christmas music for seasons to come.

“My plan is to have a complete Christmas album done to release next year.”

However, he has not forgotten his first musical love — rock and roll.

“But before then, I have more hard rock stuff up my sleeve,” he said.

Rockert released “Blue Christmas” on Nov. 25 and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on Dec. 2. The songs are available on streaming platforms and music outlets.

For more information on Michael Rockert and to keep up with his music, check out his Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/michaelrockertmusic" target="_blank">@michaelrockertmusic</a> or Instagram @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/rockert_music" target="_blank">rockert_music</a>.