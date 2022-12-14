Disney+ serializes 'National Treasure'

Preposterous plots, nonstop action, globe-spanning intrigue and unlikely heroes plucked by fate from humdrum lives: We’re in Jerry Bruckheimer country now. Based on a series of ludicrous movies, “National Treasure: Edge of History” begins streaming on Disney+.

Lisette Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela, a bright young woman adept at solving puzzles. She first is seen with her gaggle of 20-something friends using their smarts to break out of one of the world’s toughest escape rooms. For all her brains, her job prospects are limited by her undocumented status. She still is mourning the loss of her mother, who told her her father was a brilliant deadbeat who died in the midst of one of his criminal schemes.

But we know better. In a flashback, we know he was really part of a vast, century-spanning allegiance of men and women sworn to protect ancient Mayan and Aztec treasures, hidden away from Cortez and his conquistadores as they looted Mexico in the 16th century. Hints of this booty have launched many adventures, good and bad, in the years since.

Jess is reacquainted with these stories and her “destiny” when her humdrum job at a storage facility requires her to find the owner of an abandoned unit filled with dusty curiosities. She uses her smarts to contact Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel), a former FBI agent and Masonic Grand Master who recognizes Jess’ pendant as a certain link to the ancient brotherhood. It looks as though her minimum-wage days might be over.

Look for Catherine Zeta-Jones as an ultra-wealthy globe-trotter out to find the treasures for motivations that don’t look terribly altruistic. Along with her recent role as Morticia Addams on Netflix’s “Wednesday,” this is her second foray into kiddie territory — and she seems to be having a blast. She purrs in a husky smoker’s voice that appears borrowed from Marianne Faithfull circa 1979.

“Treasure” operates from contradictory impulses. It encourages gullible acceptance of far-fetched conspiracy theories while at the same time championing deductive reasoning. And similar to many serialized adventures, it combines the highest stakes with the most flippant approach and goofy atmosphere. It is, after all, a Jerry Bruckheimer production and, as such, might prove hard to resist. He might not possess ancient wisdom, but he has the formula for this brand of thriller. It has all the bombast of “The DaVinci Code” and the depth of a “Scooby-Doo” adventure.

Stay tuned, and trust no one.

Set in the adult film industry, the 1997 ensemble drama “Boogie Nights” (8 p.m., Showtime), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, marked a breakthrough for Mark Wahlberg and a comeback of sorts for Burt Reynolds. For all the acting talent (Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, Philip Seymour Hoffman and William H. Macy) on hand, the film might be best recalled for Alfred Molina’s scene-stealing moment as a coke fiend trying to explain the virtues of mixtapes.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

