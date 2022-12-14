Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Dec. 14-20

<strong>Ugly Sweater & Hot Chocolate Party</strong>

From 3-8 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting the museum’s annual ugly sweater and hot chocolate party. This year, the schedule of events will include a 5 p.m. book reading by local author and illustrator, Beth Swale, and a 7 p.m. live performance from the River Valley String Ensemble.

The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse. Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, visit with Santa Clause and participate in the museum’s coloring contest.

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble concert</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the River Valley Wind Ensemble has a holiday concert in the Larsen Fine Arts Centers on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Admission is free, and the director is David Conrad.

<strong>Ornament Craft Class</strong>

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will host a Christmas ornament craft, where the design will look like stained glass. The cost to participate is $5 per person, or $2 for gallery members. The gallery is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

To register, call 815-685-9057.

<strong>Iroquois County Cantata Choir</strong>

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas. “Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show is written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale.

The show will be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 23. Performances are free and will be held at First Christian Church/ Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., in Watseka. This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee County’s finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook.

DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. A free-will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.

This year's soloists will be Kena Clark, of Milford; Jayne Henrichs and Calley Kaeb, of Cissna Park; Jordyn Ward, of Kankakee; and Earl Kroll, Faith Aaron, Payton Anderson, Gary Cahoe, Kassidy Crabtree and Mendi Wolfe, all of Watseka.

Vocal ensembles will be by Dale Weaver, of Bourbonnais, Deb Monk, of Gilman, David Nagele, of Sheldon, Larry Buess, of Lafayette, Ind.; and Reagan and Samantha Gooding, Kimra Anderson, Jani Massey and Jeff Peterson, all of Watseka.

Piano prelude and recessionals will be performed by Anna Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja and Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka. Cathy Shide, of Milford, has created the multimedia presentation for “Hope of the Broken World,” and narrators will be Erik and Sally Parmenter, of Watseka.

For tickets, call 779-235-0094, and follow the instructions on the recording.

<strong>Hot Chocolate Day</strong>

At 1 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, enjoy hot chocolate and French-inspired treats for a festive afternoon.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> and select French Heritage Museum.

<strong>Dec. 14</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Dec. 16</strong>

<strong>Aperion Care's Craft & Bake Sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aperion Care, 650 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be a craft and bake sale where proceeds will benefit the Resident Council for Activity Programs. There will be wreaths, candleholders, sock snowmen, cookies and brownies.

<strong>» 815-933-1666, ext. 309</strong>

<strong>Dec. 17</strong>

<strong>Bradley Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast with biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person; children 5 and younger are free. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door. There will be $800 in prizes, and tickets cost $5 for six.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-932-9180 (deliveries of 5 or more)</strong>

<strong>Santa in Wilmington</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon, Santa will be at D'Orazio Ford, 1135 S. Water St., Wilmington. Bring the kids for photos.

<strong>Santa at Van Til Chiropractic</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon, Santa will be at Van Til Chiropractic, 404 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley for free photos.

<strong>Santa at Joyful Smiles</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa will be at Joyful Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Bradley, 840 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Santa in Clifton</strong>

From 2:30-5:30 p.m., Santa will be on Main Street in Clifton on the south end of town between East Sixth Avenue and East Seventh Avenue. The event is hosted by the Clifton Community Development Corporation.

<strong>» 815-694-2330</strong>

<strong>Dec. 17 & 18</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Gun and Sportsmen's Show</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, there will be a gun and sportsmen's show at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee.

Buy, sell or trade new, used and vintage firearms. There will be door prizes, raffles and a gun giveaway Sunday.

<strong>Dec. 18</strong>

<strong>Santa in Braidwood</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m., Santa will be at the Braidwood Fire Department, 275 W. Main St., where kids can tell him what's on their lists.

<strong>» 815-458-2000</strong>

<strong>BGHS Old Fashioned Christmas</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will be hosting an old fashioned (pre-1848) Christmas open house from 1-4 p.m. at 698 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais — the site of two historic landmarks, the Letourneau Home/Museum and the log schoolhouse. The event is open to the public, and free BGHS pins will be given out, and cookies, pastries, cake and hot apple juice will be served. Self-guided tours will be available.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 19</strong>

<strong>Free Holiday Haircuts</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Phipps Academy of Barbering presents its first-ever Free Holiday Haircuts Event. Get a haircut, then grab a photo with Santa.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-304-5260</strong>

<strong>Dec. 20</strong>

<strong>2nd Annual Christmas Bingo</strong>

At 4 p.m. in the Cameo Room of the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, doors open for a Bingo night with cash prizes. The event is for ages 18 and older, and the cost is $18 for a buy-in pack. Free dinner for everyone playing Bingo. Games kick off at 6:15 p.m., and those wearing red for Christmas will be entered in a drawing for a prize.

<strong>2nd Ward Holiday Party</strong>

From 5-7 p.m., residents of Kankakee's 2nd Ward are invited to a holiday party at 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The event is hosted by aldermen Dave Baron and Michael O'Brien. Food will be available.