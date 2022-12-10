Thrivent Action Team assists with veterans 5K

WATSEKA — A Thrivent Action Team in Danville hosted an event to help defray the costs of a fundraiser by Danville’s American Legion Post.

The event took place the morning of Nov. 5 in Danville at The American Legion Post 210. The community impact card was used to purchase patriotic items such as flags, table cloths and napkins. The runners and walkers paid a fee to participate in the event. All of the proceeds of the event were earmarked to help with purchasing of supplies and to support the programs of the Legion. The Action Team was led by member Jason Anderson.

This event was hosted by Thrivent Action Teams, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community. The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously. For more information about Thrivent Financial, call the Watseka office at 815-432-0355.

“The action team program began in July 2014. During 2021, there were 123,823 action teams conducted,” said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial, in a news release. “We’re proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent’s support.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.thrivent.com" target="_blank">thrivent.com</a>.