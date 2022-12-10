REEL TALK: A dose of holiday magic with 'Something From Tiffany's'

Just in time for the holidays is the new romantic comedy “Something From Tiffany’s” starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson. Based on the book by Melissa Hill, the story strikes all the familiar chords we have come to expect in a rom-com including a mix up, meeting Mr. Right when you’re with Mr. Wrong (and vice versa) and following your heart.

While the notes of this rom-com are familiar, Deutch and Sampson make it memorable with their chemistry and authenticity.

Deutch portrays Rachel Meyer, a restaurateur and baker who is dating Gary (Ray Nicholson), a leech of a man who doesn’t value Rachel’s spunk, intelligence and determination. Of course, we know she’s meant to be with someone else, and that someone else is Ethan (Sampson) who literally bumps into Gary at Tiffany’s and inadvertently exchanges that precious little blue signature bag filled with goodies for the holidays for their respective partners.

As the mix up of gifts becomes apparent, Rachel says “yes!” to the equally shocked Gary — as Vanessa (Shay Mitchell) finds some “cute” little earrings inside that blue box — Ethan and his daughter, the effervescent Daisy (Leah Jeffries), attempt to right this wrong.

And in the process, Rachel and Ethan discover they are a perfect match no matter how much they resist destiny’s course.

No rom-com is complete without best friends to guide our leads and, in this case, Terri (Jojo T. Gibbs) plays the part of Rachel’s best friend with sincerity and insight. Ethan has a built-in bestie in his daughter, Daisy, whose innocence and heart shine through.

Of course, the setting is as much of a character, which contributes to the magic, and New York City, reminiscent of the most iconic of all rom-coms, “When Harry Met Sally,” nails the role.

What makes a rom-com work isn’t its originality, it’s the stars — and Deutch and Sampson have what it takes. Deutch always delivers her A-game as we’ve seen in this year’s “Not Okay” and “The Outfit,” or a favorite of mine, “Buffaloed.” And now “Tiffany’s” is no different.

Her delivery is as natural and authentic as real life, creating her vibrant character of Rachel. Deutch makes this character her own, adding humor and a splash of adorableness as Rachel intellectually and emotionally bounces between her current commitment and the gift that lies before her.

Sampson is equally as genuine as Ethan, a successful single dad who finds love when he least expects it. His eyes tell it all no matter his situation. We see the love Ethan has for his daughter and the pain of realization that Vanessa isn’t his perfect match. And as he gazes into Rachel’s eyes or helps her at her pop-up Christmas shop, the spark is undeniable. Together, Sampson and Deutch create the Christmas magic we all still hope exists.

“Something From Tiffany’s” is exactly what we need and want this time of year … a little bit of magic.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"Something From Tiffany's" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.