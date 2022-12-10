Library Life: Week of Dec. 11

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Phone Photography: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 6 and older can learn how to optimize their phone photography skills.

• Wrap & Yap: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join for a gift-wrapping social. Limited supplies available.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Adventure Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, families and ages 6 and younger can join for a 30-minute story and song time.

• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Ascension will provide free blood pressure checks.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Holiday Coloring Contest: Entries due to the library by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Storytime Holiday Party: At 10 a.m. Friday for pre-k and homeschool families. Enjoy holiday stories, crafts and games.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Book Club: Join for book club Tuesday. Call the library for more info.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Letters to Santa: Now through Dec. 18, write a letter to Santa to put in the library’s mailbox, and wait for the Big Guy to write back.

• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m. Monday, teens can make kawaii ornaments. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Unknown Soldier” by Jess Brallier; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Christmas Secret” by Donna VanLiere.

• Art Exhibit: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, artist Alan Byron Hampshire will discuss his exhibit, “The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression through Pop Royalty,” featuring Princess Diana, on display on the library’s 3rd floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Virtual Presentation: At 7 p.m. Tuesday will be a presentation by Shauna Server, cookbook author and TV and radio contributor. Contact the library for a link.

• Painted Santa Stones: At noon Dec. 17, families can make this craft with all supplies provided.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, ages 5 and younger can enjoy storytime with Ms. Jen.

• Holiday Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host “It’s Christmastime in the City.”

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Tools of the Traitor” by Lucy Averill; “As Husbands Go” by Susan Isaacs; “A Dance with Dragons” by George R.R. Martin.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can enjoy a gingerbread-themed story session.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544