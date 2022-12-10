A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Resolution reflection

As the turn of a new year looms, with it comes the impending magazine articles of “Eat healthy in the new year!” and “New year, new you.”

These can be difficult to see for a few reasons: first, many of the goals set by clickbait stories are simply unattainable. Second, and more importantly, they’re designed to make you feel bad about yourself.

No one should set a goal or resolution in this vain. We all have, and we’ve all learned that they’re nearly impossible to stick to.

So, what’s my point?

My point is, only set a resolution or a goal if it’s something you truly want to do. If you want to better your diet, you’ll make it happen. If you want to change your routine in the new year, you will.

But if you’re doing it out of obligation, it’s essentially failure out of the gate.

That’s why I feel that New Year resolutions are kind of useless. We should be implementing small goals and resolutions throughout the year — but only if they’re things we truly <em>want</em> to achieve.

And, instead of setting a large, overwhelming goal, come up with mini goals that will build to the ultimate goal. For example, if you’re looking to become more active, don’t start by registering for a marathon. Instead, try to make it a point to walk a few laps during your lunch break a few times a week.

Then, you can graduate to running in the evenings or on weekends. Then you can treat yourself to buying a treadmill or a gym membership or whatever.

But starting small allows you to pepper the changes into your life. We weren’t born knowing how to walk, so you can’t expect the swap of a calendar to create a miraculous change.

For me, my resolution this year is to be more adventurous with my style. I’ve had a years-long habit of a simple T-shirt, cardigan and jeans outfit. Rarely any accessories or pops of color.

Instead of waiting until Jan. 1 to make this change, I’m slowly implementing this idea into my life. I’m wearing more jewelry and am refraining from wearing the same pair of shoes every single day.

I mean, I have all of this nice stuff, why not enjoy it?

It’s a small, simple goal, and that’s OK. We all have busy lives, so trying to upend it with a big change is just not practical.

So, ignore those silly articles about burning 10 pounds in a week or doing a juice cleanse and think about what really would make your day-to-day life a little more happy. Here are some simple ideas:

• Carve out time at least once a month to have a phone call or FaceTime with your best friend.

• Take more photos of things that make you smile.

• Drink more water. (About 98% of us could stand to do this and it’s such a simple thing to implement.)

At the end of the day, never stop resolving to be in tune with yourself and what will make your life better — and only set goals based on your standards.