5 photos from the opening of Aroma Park cat shelter

Daily Journal staff report

On Nov. 6, Aroma Park welcomed a new neighbor. Well, more like 100 new neighbors.

One hundred cats, that is, who are under the supervision of Karen Hemza and Sunrise Center Animal Rescue and are awaiting adoption.

Hemza’s nearby farm, where she provides horseback-riding lessons, previously has been used for cat sheltering.

“I’m getting used to a new routine,” Hemza said. “I’m zooming back and forth between [the new shelter and the farm], so I wish I could turn my car on autopilot.”

She said she’s happy to finally have the space open, and many friends, relatives and local animal lovers turned up in support.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org" target="_blank">sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org</a>.