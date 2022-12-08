This weekend at the movies: Dec. 9, 2022

<strong>‘Emancipation’</strong>

R, 132 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/history/drama.</em> Inspired by the gripping true story of a man who would do anything for his family — and for freedom. When Peter, an enslaved man, risks his life to escape and return to his family, he embarks on a perilous journey of love and endurance. Starring Will Smith and Ben Foster.

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.

<strong>‘Spirited’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/holiday.</em> Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Sean Anders.

<strong>‘Strange World’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/animated.</em> A legendary family of explorers, the Clades, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Starring voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union.

<strong>‘Bones and All’</strong>

R, 130 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller/drama.</em> Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

<strong>‘Devotion’</strong>

PG-13, 138 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>War/history/drama.</em> The harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson.

<strong>‘The Menu’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> Shocking surprises await a couple when they travel to a coastal island to sample a chef’s lavish menu at an exclusive restaurant. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

<strong>‘Ticket to Paradise’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their teenage daughter from getting married. Starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

<strong>‘Black Adam’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan.

<strong>‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’</strong>

PG, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Starring Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

<strong>‘Father Stu’</strong>

R, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em>

The true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver.