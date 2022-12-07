Holiday countdowns and Netflix imports

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG). An annual rite, this hour counts down the best Christmas-themed ads from around the globe. There’s one commercial for each of the 12 days of Christmas, from the off-kilter and hilarious to the touching, with an emphasis on those that best capture the spirit of the season.

• For those not quite ready for the mistletoe and holly, there’s “I Hate Christmas,” a limited comedy series from Italy starring Pilar Fogliati as a nurse who blows up her romantic life as winter descends and challenges herself to find a boyfriend in time for the big morning, some 24 days away. Touted by the streaming service as “Netflix’s first Italian Christmas comedy series,” this seems best appreciated for the gorgeous scenery and classic settings. An early gift for the armchair traveler who always wanted to spend the holidays in Venice.

• Another Netflix import, the Chilean production “Burning Patience” follows the plight of a simple fisherman with the desire to become a poet, a dream that gets one step closer when he becomes a messenger for acclaimed writer Pablo Neruda. Based on the Chilean novel by Antonio Skarmeta.

• Netflix also imports the Argentinian romantic comedy “The Marriage App,” about a couple with children who find themselves in a rut that only can be solved with technology.

Via their phones, they are encouraged to perform kind deeds for each other, and to keep score. Will these contrived acts of consideration rekindle the flame or fester resentments that come from one-upmanship?

• “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats “The Polio Crusade,” a look at the disease that terrorized America and paralyzed thousands before the development and distribution of the Salk vaccine in the mid-1950s.

“Crusade” recalls the widespread fear of a disease that knew no class, race or regional distinction. While President Franklin Roosevelt’s paralysis was not widely played up in the press, most people believed he was a victim and survivor of a bout with polio, a fact that made his championship of treatment, research and the charity group March of Dimes all the more resonant.

The arrival of the Salk vaccine had a profound effect on those born after World War II. With the exception of seasonal influenza, generations in developed nations would come of age without widespread fear of communicable diseases, a distinct break with human history.

Perhaps it was this “inoculation” from that concept that made the societal reactions to widespread pandemics such as AIDS and COVID so prone to fear, conspiracy and irrationality.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHT

• The new operating room lives up to its reputation on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Facing competition from a posh hotel, a quaint family inn offers free lodging in exchange for a writeup from a travel blogger in the 2022 romance “B&B Merry” (7 p.m., GFAM, TV-G).

• Severide battles budget woes on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• With the winter solstice just two weeks away, “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) travels to a site where rites inspire reverence of the pagan variety. “Ghosts of Stonehenge” explores the mysterious origins of the site’s specifically arranged stones, pondering just who built Stonehenge and why.

• An escaped convict flees a life sentence on “East New York” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Sean O’Neal appears to be in sight on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A missing groom leaves his bride at the altar on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A false tale casually shared by an adolescent (Saoirse Ronan) has long-lasting consequences for her elders (Romola Garai, Kiera Knightley and James McAvoy) in the 2007 adaptation of Ian McEwen’s novel “Atonement” (8 p.m., MoMax).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The holidays are celebrated on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Dan meets Louise’s folks for the first time on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Insecure Beverly gets competitive around the holidays on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A NASCAR theme emerges on “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A new club smokes out old faces on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Christmas money woes for one on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Mariah Carey and Kumail Nanjiani are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michelle Pfeiffer, Lil Rel Howery and Clive Davis on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jesse Eisenberg and Meghann Fahy visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).