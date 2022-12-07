Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Dec. 7-13

<strong>Herscher Christmas Parade</strong>

From 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, welcome Santa back to Herscher. The parade ends at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, with free pizza provided by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce. Santa Treats provided by Herscher Fire Department. Games and activities by Herscher Legion Community Center.

<strong>Kankakee Christmas Parade</strong>

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a tradition that hasn't been held since 1993 returns to Kankakee. The Christmas Parade kicks off at 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, before heading south to River Street and then back north on East Avenue, ending at the Kankakee Train Depot. There is no fee to enter the parade.

There are more than 50 floats signed up to participate and special guests from the North Pole will be handing out more than 5,000 candy canes.

Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known as Home Appliance, will be awarding $300 to the float it judges as the best. The company will award $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.

For more information, go to <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov/christmasparade" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov/christmasparade</a>.

<strong>Thresholds’ Art Exhibit</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Thresholds, 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting an art exhibit that’s open to the public. During these hours, pieces of art will be available for sale. Use the south entrance to access the building.

<strong>Kris Kringle Market</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Made for Me Boutique, 45 N. Main St., Manteno, will be hosting its first Kris Kringle Market. Each day will have a different line up of vendors. Thursday vendors include Darkmoon Kreations, Made By Max, Penpals By Arielle, On A Whim, Ceci Handmade, Five Flowers Bakery, Zyia - Morgan Daverin, Samantha Hoffman, Sassafras Bowtique, Mimi Faith Designs, The Sister Shop, Made For Me's Ornament Make-and-Take. Friday will include Steep & Spice, Doodle Delights Bakery, M&D Farmhouse Design, Plan It With Rebecca, Handle It Creations, Mindy's Holiday Hustle, Sprinkled With Glitter, Created By Lyss, Callie's Crafty Creations, Mary Kay - Cassidy Vera.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.Mfmboutique.com" target="_blank">Mfmboutique.com</a>.

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Plaid Tidings’</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the second show of its 2022-23 season, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” — a show that offers the best of “Forever Plaid,” tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the KVTA boys are back to do their Christmas Special.

At first, Francis (played by Michael Pueschell, of Watseka), Jinx (played by Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais), Smudge (played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee) and Sparky (played by Bruce Heyen, of Bourbonnais) aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, such as their riotous three-minute-and-11-second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show” — this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

“Director Tyler McMahon, Assistant Director Angel Mirkov, Vocal Director Ben Kunz and Choreographer Mary Schwark have outdone themselves with this very merry show,” KVTA organizers said in a news release.

There are three opportunities to share in KVTA’s Christmas cheer at the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances take place on at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.

<strong>Dec. 7</strong>

<strong>Putz House Decorating Party</strong>

At 6 p.m., Madame Saint Vintage, 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will host a decorating party for vintage inspired holiday houses, often called Putz houses. The little paper and cardboard houses were once a popular addition to nativity scenes and Christmas villages. The cost is $20 per person and includes supplies, drinks and a light snack.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/467790613317" target="_blank">eventbrite.com/e/467790613317</a></strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Toastmasters Open House</strong>

At 7 p.m. at the Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, the Key City Toastmasters will host an open house. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Toastmasters can help improve public speaking skills and build leadership skills. The event will be a winter celebration, and snacks will be provided. Guests are welcome to bring a small gift for a gift exchange.

<strong>» 815-935-1482 (Charleszetta Williams)</strong>

<strong>Holiday Movies Trivia</strong>

From 7-9 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, play solo or gather friends to test holiday movie trivia knowledge. Top teams will win prizes.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Steamhollowbrewing.com" target="_blank">Steamhollowbrewing.com</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 9</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network Roundtable</strong>

​​From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 9, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable at Olivet Nazarene University’s Weber Leadership Center. The subject of this month’s roundtable is compassion fatigue and the presenter is Caitlin Garstkiewicz, LCSW at Collective Balance Counseling LLC. The presentation kicks off the event followed by announcements and networking. Registration is not required and the event is open to the public.

<strong>Dec. 10</strong>

<strong>Santa in Watseka</strong>

R.P. Home & Harvest will host a free Santa Claus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Watseka location, 1200 E. Walnut St. Area children are welcome to bring their wish list and tell Saint Nick why they should be on his “nice list” this year. This is a free event, and parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the magic.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.homeandharvest.com" target="_blank">homeandharvest.com</a>; 815-432-4504</strong>

<strong>Decorate Cookies with Santa</strong>

At 11 a.m., Uplifted Bistro, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, will host a cookie decorating party with Santa, led by Sweetness Bakery. The cost is $20 and includes tips on cookie decorating, three sugar cookies and three frosting flavors, sprinkles, to-go boxes for decorated cookies and hot cocoa or milk. Participants will take home their cookies, a recipe card and a picture with Santa.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-386-4646</strong>

<strong>KCHF Open House</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m., Kankakee County Humane Foundation, 2214 S. Rt. 1, Saint Anne, will host a Christmas open house where appointments are not needed. Come meet shelter residents and give them a snack or two. Donations for the following are sought: scented floor cleaner, Nylabone dog toys, Friskies brand canned cat food, Purina dry puppy food, bleach, hoof chews, clumping litter.

<strong>» 815-933-5999</strong>

<strong>Santa at the Cabin</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Santa will return to his cabin at Conrad Park, 1 Mill St., Momence. Bring the kids to meet Santa at no cost. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the volunteer group, Friends of the Park.

<strong>Chicken Nite at BB Sportsmen's Club</strong>

From 5-8 p.m., the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club will host Chicken Nite. Carry-out dinners are available, and there will be tables setup for in-house dining. The club is at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Orders can be called in between 2-7 p.m. starting today.

<strong>» 815-937-0870</strong>

<strong>Dec. 11</strong>

<strong>Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Knights of Columbus Council #745 will host a breakfast at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee in the Cameo Room. There will be a free will donation, and breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, milk, orange juice and coffee.

<strong>Meet the Grinch</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Grinch will be coming to the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. He’ll be on site to take photos during a free event. Perhaps Kankakee will encourage his heart to grow three times the size.

<strong>Chili Cook Off in Bradley</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be a chili cook off event. Donations for a meal are $5, and veterans eat free (ID may be required). Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners. Sign-up sheet available at the legion.

<strong>» 815-939-9113</strong>

<strong>Holiday Sip ‘n Shop</strong>

Starting at 2 p.m., On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, will be hosting a sip and shop event for the holiday season. Vendors include Studio M Boutique, D. Westphal Jewelers, Belle’s Breads, APalm Creations, Leah Karlin and more to be added. There will be drink specials and a full mocktail menu available, as well as appetizers.

<strong>» 815-937-1750</strong>

<strong>Dec. 13</strong>

<strong>Beginner Line Dance Lessons</strong>

At 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Center, 217 N. Parls St., Essex, learn basic line dance steps and also new and traditional dances. The class runs every Tuesday.

<strong>» 815-937-9301 (Roylene); 815-351-1563 (Sheila)</strong>