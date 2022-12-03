Mental Health Network to present on compassion fatigue

Daily Journal staff report

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 9, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable at Olivet Nazarene University’s Weber Leadership Center.

The subject of this month’s roundtable is compassion fatigue, which is a condition characterized by emotional and physical exhaustion leading to a diminished ability to empathize or feel compassion for others, often described as the negative cost of caring. It is sometimes referred to as secondary traumatic stress. The presenter is Caitlin Garstkiewicz, LCSW at Collective Balance Counseling LLC.

The presentation kicks off the event followed by announcements and networking. Registration is not required and the event is open to the public.