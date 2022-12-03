Iroquois Cantata Choir ready to take stage for Christmas pageant

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas.

“Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show is written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale.

The show will be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 23. Performances will be held at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., in Watseka.

This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee County’s finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities.

To obtain free Cantata tickets, call 779-235-0094, and follow voicemail instructions. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook.

DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations.

A free will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.

According to La-Zann Yana, IMH’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, “IMH Hospice is non-profit and has been caring for patients and their families for over 26 years! All donations go into a memorial fund which is used for family/patients’ needs. No patient is denied service due to inability to pay, thanks to donations to the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund.”