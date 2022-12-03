Bradley-Bourbonnais native to release novel Tuesday

Joining the continuous trend of local talent in Kankakee County is Melissa Baron, who is launching her new novel, which will be carried by both Bourbonnais and Kankakee libraries.

Baron, a Bradley-Bourbonnais native, is living in Chicago and will be hosting a Dec. 6 book launch at The Book Cellar in Chicago, followed by a Dec. 9 signing at City Lit Books in Chicago.

<strong>ABOUT THE BOOK</strong>

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” meets “Oona Out of Order” in Baron’s “Twice in a Lifetime,” an imaginative and moving speculative fiction debut about a true love more powerful than time. The book, published by Alcove Press, is slated to release Tuesday.

Isla has fled the city for small-town Missouri in the wake of a painful and exhausting year. With her chronic anxiety at a fever pitch, the last thing she expects is to meet a genuine romantic prospect. And she doesn’t.

But she does get a text from a man who seems to think he’s her husband. Obviously, a wrong number — except when she points this out, the mystery texter sends back a picture. Of them — on their wedding day.

Isla cautiously starts up a texting relationship with her maybe-hoax, maybe-husband Ewan, who claims to be reaching out from a few years into the future. Ewan knows Isla incredibly well, and seems to love her exactly as she is, which she can hardly fathom.

But he’s also grieving, because in the future, he and Isla are no longer together.

Ewan is texting back through time to save her from a fate he is unwilling to share — and all she can do to prevent that fate is to learn to be happy, now, in the body she has, with the mind she has.

The only trouble is the steps she takes in that direction might be steps away from a future with Ewan. Baron’s time-crossed romance features a quintessentially endearing and brave protagonist and an engrossing plot that will keep you turning pages until its breathtaking finish.

<strong>ABOUT THE AUTHOR</strong>

Melissa Baron lives in Chicago and works as a technical writer. She holds a B.A. in English from Governors State University, graduated from the Denver Publishing Institute and regularly contributes to Book Riot. In her spare time, she likes to travel with her partner and play with their two cats, Denali and Mango. “Twice in a Lifetime” is her first novel.

<strong>REVIEWS</strong>

“The captivating characters, skillful plotting, and sensitive handling of mental illness make this a knockout.” — Publishers Weekly, starred review.

“I adored this clever and touching novel about grief, hope, and the choices we make in the name of love. By turns devastating and joyful — much like love — this is a truly special book.” — Holly Miller, bestselling author of “The Sight of You.”

For more information on the book, go to <a href="https://www.alcovepress.com" target="_blank">alcovepress.com</a>.