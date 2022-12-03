A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Giving back

One of the best parts of this job is having constant insight into what is happening locally. There usually is quite a bit happening around the area, but the holiday season sees an influx in events and celebration.

There also is an influx in opportunities to give back, which only makes sense during the season of giving. While everyone has their own causes and charities that are near and dear to them, I wanted to share opportunities to give back that I’ve recently learned of.

These by no means are personal or Daily Journal endorsements, rather a non-exhaustive list of what’s happening locally to give you an opportunity to learn more.

• The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is in need of bell ringers for their red kettle bell fundraiser. It also has Angel Trees throughout the county (including at Northfield Square mall and in the Salvation Army office) where you can grab the tag of a child in need of gifts for the holidays.

• Donate to a local animal shelter either monetarily or by bringing in needed items. You could also donate your time by volunteering to take canine residents for walks.

• Learn more about United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. A recent news release from the organization stated that 51,000 households in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties cannot afford the most basic household budget. Nearly 75% of students are not entering kindergarten ready to succeed, and growing mental health needs are indicated by the increasing number of youth who experience depression, which was paired with a local mental health provider shortage, according to the release.

• Other organizations, including the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, are holding events for kids in need to go shopping. They are in need of donors for the events.

While any nonprofit organization benefits and operates through financial donations, money isn’t the only way to help. It can be just as helpful to donate one’s time to help propel forward the mission of an organization.

It’s important to find a mission that speaks to you and consider what you can do to help. It could be donating nonperishable items to a local food pantry, or helping your church paint its community room.

It’s so easy to get caught up in the fanfare of the holidays, that we sometimes forget to take a step back and look at the big picture. The big picture, in this case, is giving the gift of support.