This weekend at the movies: Dec. 3, 2022

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.

<strong>‘Spirited’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/holiday.</em> Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Sean Anders.

<strong>‘Strange World’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/animated.</em> A legendary family of explorers, the Clades, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Starring voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union.

<strong>‘Bones and All’</strong>

R, 130 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/drama.</em> Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

<strong>‘Devotion’</strong>

PG-13, 138 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>War/history/drama.</em> The harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson.

<strong>‘The Menu’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> Shocking surprises await a couple when they travel to a coastal island to sample a chef’s lavish menu at an exclusive restaurant. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

<strong>‘Ticket to Paradise’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their teenage daughter from getting married. Starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

<strong>‘Black Adam’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan.

<strong>‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’</strong>

PG, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Starring Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

<strong>‘The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2’</strong>

NR, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Faith.</em> After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Episodes 1 and 2 of season three pick up where season two left off, and in this unique theatrical experience, launch the most emotional and consequential season of “The Chosen” to date. Added value includes a special message from the director, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and a special music video.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.