Lighting of the Tree of Honor with KVPD

The Kankakee Valley Park District will be honoring those who serve their country with an annual holiday tradition.

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, join KVPD at the Bird Park Administrative Office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, as the park district and community honor active military personnel, veterans and first responders with the lighting of the Tree of Honor.

KVPD will welcome Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey as the official tree lighter and Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson as a keynote speaker.

Refreshments will follow the tree lighting. The event is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Meijer of Bradley, Project Headspace and Timing, Adopt A Soldier, Robbins Schwartz and Bordertown Guns.

The event falls on the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

During the 2021 event, the organization explained the flag would remain at half-staff in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese air assault on Pearl Harbor. A military vehicle stood by as the Momence Honor Guard was on hand to perform a 21-gun salute and the bugle call in honor of those killed in Pearl Harbor.

For more information, contact Ashlee Denton, KVPD’s recreation manager, at 815-929-1885 or <a href="mailto:ardenton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">ardenton@kvpd.com</a>.