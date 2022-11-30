Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6

<strong>37th Annual Bradley Christmas Parade</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street in Bradley is the village’s 37th annual parade. This year’s theme is “Candy Land Christmas” and runs from Forest to Washington. This is the county’s original lighted Christmas parade.

This year's grand marshals will be Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic. At 5:30 p.m., parade lineup begins.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bradleyil.org/events/christmas-parade-2022" target="_blank">bradleyil.org/events/christmas-parade-2022</a>.

<strong>Night at the Museum</strong>

Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing hope and healing at “A Night at the Museum.” The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

The event will include Clove Alliance’s interactive history timeline, information on how to support survivors of sexual violence and the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, raffle baskets and live music. The Kankakee Museum’s “Gallery of Trees: Family Holiday Traditions” also will be on display.

“Clove Alliance is excited to partner with the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce to host this event as a Business After Hours and welcome chamber members,” the organization said in a news release. “This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day and drop by to unwind and connect with your local community.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.

<strong>Brick By Brick: Building our Riverwalk</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Riverfront Society invites the public to an open house, which will include a project update. The event will offer the opportunity where attendees can purchase a boathouse brick.

The brick will remain in the historic structure near the riverwalk, "but will forever digitally tell your story celebrating our river and community," according to a news release. The event is sponsored by Deck & Baron, and there is a suggested donation of $30 — which includes food and drinks — and all monies raised will go to The Currents of Kankakee to support the East Riverwalk community match.

» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee</a>

<strong>Back the Bailey Community Celebration</strong>

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is sponsored by the village of Bradley.

All proceeds will be deposited in Bailey’s special village of Bradley account at Federated Bank of Bradley.

The Silhouettes are hosting the event and will be performing.

Also involved in the planning is Lisa Godin, Amy Gibson, Zoe Domagalski, Annie Franc, Lauren Duffield and Danielle Hess.

Tickets cost $25 each, which includes entertainment, live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, free appetizers and a cash bar.

Raffle tickets are available for a separate fee of $100 per person. The winner of the raffle will get to select one of three major prizes, including a car, a golf cart and a Harley.

Raffle and admission tickets available at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Bourbonnais, Taylor Ford in Manteno, Big Express Car Wash and Lube in Bradley, Bradley Village Hall, Stevenson Custom Cars in Kankakee, Federated Bank of Bradley.

For more information or donations, call 815-922-9125. For auction information, go to <a href="https://www.backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong" target="_blank">backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong</a>.

<strong>KCCSI Holiday Toy Drive</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St., Kankakee, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. — Gamma Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter — will host a Holiday Toy Drive. People are encouraged to donate toys that will help children in the community.

Drop off will be at the rear door at the north end of the building (parking lot entrance). For questions, call 815-933-7883, ext. 225.

<strong>Nov. 30</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Dec. 1</strong>

<strong>Gallery of Trees opens</strong>

The 44th annual Gallery of Trees is set up and ready to welcome visitors tomorrow. This year’s theme is Holiday Traditions, and the trees’ decor are inspired by family traditions. The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. The Gallery of Trees averages more than 3,000 visitors every year, and this year the museum is filled with more than 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations. During the month of December — with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31 — visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a></strong>

<strong>Christmas Tree Lane</strong>

At Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka, Christmas Tree Lane features more than 40 decorated trees and two dozen gingerbread houses. Vote on your favorites through Dec. 23. The gallery also will be open 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:ichs221567@yahoo.com" target="_blank">ichs221567@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>Hedgeapple Studio Open House</strong>

A new art studio, Hedgeapple Arts, has opened in downtown Kankakee. Studio art classes and creative experiences are offered for a wide range of ages. An Art Exhibit & Open House event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1, featuring the artwork of current students, light refreshments, a drawing and art gifts available for purchase. The studio is inside Asbury UMC at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Lion Wreathing</strong>

At 5:30 p.m., join the city of Kankakee for the 16th annual Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting. Two children will be selected to assist Mayor Chris Curtis in wreathing the lions at the Kankakee Public Library. Afterward, the group will walk together to the Kankakee Train Depot for the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. The event concludes with cookies and hot chocolate inside the depot.

<strong>Bourbonnais Tree Lighting, Coloring Contest</strong>

At 6 p.m., the village of Bourbonnais presents the second annual “Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting,” featuring sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students. The public is invited to attend the festive outdoor event held at 131 S. Main St. (the corner of Main Street NW/Route 102 and South Main Street/Route 45/52).

<strong>Dec. 2 & 3</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Night at the North Pole’</strong>

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be transforming its space at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee, into the North Pole. There will be a simulated train ride with a conductor and singing elves. After the ride, see Mrs. Claus in her bakery. Then, go to Santa’s workshop to help the elves with a craft before meeting Santa at his house.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kvta.org/northpole" target="_blank">kvta.org/northpole</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 3</strong>

<strong>Christmas at the Farm</strong>

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The Perry Farm House will be busy with games and activities for the entire family. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the star of the event will be Santa, who will be available for pictures in the farm’s historic barn. Families are encouraged to arrive early if wishing to visit with Santa.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.BTPD.org/Christmas" target="_blank">BTPD.org/Christmas</a></strong>

<strong>End of Fall Giveaway</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, Still I Rise will host a giveaway of hats, gloves and scarves. The event is first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present for giveaway.

<strong><strong>» <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a></strong></strong>

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

The event at The Square on Second kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with Santa’s parade. From 1-5 p.m., visit with Santa, and from 2-4:45 p.m., enjoy the Holiday Business Walk. See more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses at Christmas Tree Lane at the Square on Second. At 5:30 p.m., top it all off with the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. Live entertainment will happen during the day.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points. Admission is free, and donations to BGHS will be accepted.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>History of St. Nicholas Day</strong>

At 3 p.m. Saturday, join the museum for a presentation regarding the history of St. Nicholas Day and some cultural traditions attached to it. This presentation and collaboration is by Maximiliaan Michels. The presentation is titled My Family Experience: Joining Saint Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kristkindl and Santa Claus.

<strong>Dec. 4</strong>

<strong>Jingle Bell Run</strong>

At 9 a.m. at Kankakee Community College, there will be a 5K competitive run/walk as well as a fun walk. This is the 32nd annual event. The race is the only local fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Shirts are available for participants. Donations and sponsors are welcome. Cash awards will go to the three area schools that bring the most participants and volunteers. Santa will be there. There will be a costume contest and ugly sweater contest. Refreshments are donated by local merchants.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.events.arthritis.org" target="_blank">events.arthritis.org</a></strong>

<strong>Santa at the Majestic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at Sprinkled with Glitter, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Get a photo with Santa, and receive a surprise treat.

<strong>Santa Shop in Herscher</strong>

From 1-5 p.m. at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, vendors will be focusing on having gifts $10 and less (there will be items that cost more). This is an opportunity to shop with children to purchase gifts for parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers, etc. Complimentary snacks will be available.

<strong>Holidays in Historic Riverview</strong>

Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The walk will begin at the Depot Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a></strong>

<strong>KVSO concert, Symphony of Sweets</strong>

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild will present its Symphony of Sweets dinner after the Holiday Concert by KVSO. Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. The KVSO concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center in the Kay Green auditorium. The Women's Guild will be preparing about 30 homemade desserts that will be available for guests with the winning tickets.

<strong>» Concert tickets: <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 6</strong>

<strong>Santa in Limestone</strong>

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., Santa will be taking visits from kids in third grade and younger at Limestone Township Public Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Registration is required, as space is limited.

<strong>» 815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>Tuesday Book Review</strong>

The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon will be served at noon followed by the program. The day will be a special holiday celebration.

<strong>» New member application: <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Ascension Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3-4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Ascension Health St. Mary Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>