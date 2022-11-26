REEL TALK: Something scrumptiously sinister on 'The Menu'

“The Menu” is scrumptiously sinister and will leave you completely sated. There’s so much meat to chew on in this film as we meet the diners who attend high-end soirées the likes of “Hawthornes,” the remotely located, highly sought after restaurant catering to those who can afford $1,200 per head. And I use that phrase intentionally.

It’s wickedly smart as it dives into the personality traits of this elite group; poking fun at dishes made with foam presented on rocks, the presentation far outweighing the food. And as it reminds its patrons of the origins of each of the dishes — the pork loin with a miniature pair of scissors is my favorite — each of the diners reacts differently until we watch a suicide of a talented chef who cannot compare to Head Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). This one element is why it’s not a 4-star review.

Of course, given the narcissistic element of many of the characters, some continue to believe it’s the theater of the menu … until it’s too late.

The entire story devolves into a reflection of who these people are and where their lives have taken them. At the core is classism — the rich versus everyone else, particularly those in the service industry.

And that is where Tyler’s (Nicolas Hoult) substitute date Margot (Anya Taylor Joy) sticks out like a sore thumb. Chef’s right-hand woman, Elsa (Hong Chau), tips her hand ever so slightly to let us know Margot is not meant to be there that night.

Using utterly shocking moments, every scene has just the right amount of searing comedy; a splash of irony mixed with a sprinkle of sarcasm. A wine pairing accompanies each course possessing a unique description such as a lovely oak and berry varietal with hints of loneliness and longing.

To reveal much more than that will take all the fun out of your experience at the theater, but suffice it to say, if a little gore makes your stomach turn, it might be difficult to watch.

Fiennes is stellar as the head chef whose character is hell bent on teaching his food recipients a lesson while knowing the end result for them all. His utter disgust as he purveys his patrons is laced with an acidic tone as he delivers his instructions commandingly.

I never will “eat” a meal the same way again nor will I enjoy a s’more around the bonfire quite the same way either. Hoult’s character, a sycophant and imposter to himself, is a highlight as he attempts to climb his own personal social ladder.

The cast of characters, including John Leguizamo as a fading star having an affair with his long-time assistant, and Judith Light as a socialite in an unhappy marriage, is the icing on a very flavorful cake.

“The Menu” is unexpectedly funny yet still poignant as it takes on social classism, serving up deliciously cutting dialogue, soliloquies and situations. You’ll never dine out or “eat” the same ever again ... and perhaps that is a good thing.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"The Menu" is now playing in theaters.