Painting the town: New art studio comes to downtown Kankakee

A new art studio, Hedgeapple Arts, has recently opened in downtown Kankakee. Studio art classes and creative experiences are offered for a wide range of ages. An Art Exhibit & Open House event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1, featuring the artwork of current students, light refreshments, a drawing and art gifts available for purchase.

Founder and owner/operator Katie Bretzlaff has more than 22 years of professional art education experience in Kankakee County, having taught art at the high school to early elementary levels, as well as serving as an adjunct professor of art.

Bretzlaff has earned bachelors and masters degrees in art education and has been involved in the local arts community in Kankakee County for the past 20 years. She is teaching classes to a wide range of ages and ability levels at Hedgeapple Arts, including classes for adults, teens, big kids and little kids — with a new slate of classes starting in January.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand arts opportunities for people in our community. This art studio offers something for just about everyone … and we are excited to offer even more events and classes in the near future,” Bretzlaff said in a news release.

In addition to the quarterly class sessions, Hedgeapple Arts is offering several one-session classes and workshops during November and December, including ornament-making, floral design, painting parties and more. More evening classes, art shows and exhibits, private art parties and community events are just a few of the few things Bretzlaff hopes to expand upon soon at Hedgeapple Arts, in addition to the weekly class sessions.

Located at 196 S. Harrison Ave. inside historic Asbury UMC, the studio is conveniently located for students from Kankakee and surrounding areas. Classes and workshops are by appointment and can be scheduled through their website at <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a>.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Open house for the new art studio, Hedgeapple Arts.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (inside the Asbury United Methodist Church)

<strong>MORE INFO:</strong> <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com." target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a>