New on the bookshelf: Nov. 26, 2022

<strong>Finalist for the 2020 National Book Award</strong>

Niceness is not generally considered a literary virtue, but in Lydia Millet’s work generally, and her new novel, “Dinosaurs,” specifically, it certainly is.

Niceness, in fact, is the defining trait of the novel’s protagonist, Gil, who, after the abrupt and unhappy ending of a 15-year relationship, has just purchased a house, sight unseen, on the outskirts of Phoenix and walked there during the course of five months from Manhattan.

“At least you finally did something,” his ex-girlfriend says sometime later, when they briefly meet. And though he never took money for it, Gil thinks, “I always did something. ... They could put it on his gravestone: He tried to be of use.”

Gil, an orphan raised in an austere fashion by his grandmother, is the heir to an oil fortune, uncomfortably conscious of his privilege and committed, in a modest way, to doing good works. In his new house (“he thought of it as a castle”) he becomes involved with the family that lives next door, in a house he thinks of as a “glass-walled stage.”

In short, you like the guy because he’s nice but also because being nice is difficult, revelatory and, finally, satisfying.

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune

<strong>Retelling of ‘Scarlet Letter’</strong>

Laurie Lico Albanese’s “Hester” opens as Isobel Gamble arrives in the port of Salem in the early 1820s, after leaving Scotland. Isobel has a gift for the colors she uses in embroidery and dressmaking, but she has hidden the true extent of her talent: a form of synesthesia that allows her to sense colors in spoken and written language that make her sewing an enchantment to others.

As a small child, her synesthesia glows.

“I lived in a world of magic and color then — my mother’s voice a sapphire stream flecked with emeralds, my father’s a soft caramel. In summer I ran barefoot through the valleys with my cousins and kin and saw their voices rise up in vibrant wisps of yellow and gold. The wind was sometimes fierce pink, and the sound of the waterfall on rocks glistened silver.”

But that sense of the world is disrupted when, in mentioning to her mother that letters have colors, her mother berates and hits her. Women who have expressed those kinds of thoughts have been called “crazy” or “witch.” Isobel’s mother is afraid such a fate would befall her, and so, Isobel learns to hide her own perceptions.

— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune

<strong>Moving memoir of complicated childhood</strong>

In the acknowledgments of her thoughtful and moving memoir, “Departure Stories,” Elisa Bernick thanks a mentor who counseled her not to turn her story into a novel. Readers, too, will want to thank this person, because the originality of the approach taken here is a big part of the book’s charm. And considering the sad story it tells, “charming” itself is an accomplishment.

Bernick grew up the second of four siblings in a Jewish family in the almost completely Christian Minneapolis suburb of New Hope in the 1960s and ‘70s. The version of “Minnesota Nice” displayed by its residents did little to conceal their knee-jerk antisemitism. Bernick’s mother, Arlene, was a bright, competitive, vivacious, intensely unhappy woman with what can only be described as a rather stunted maternal instinct. She was verbally and physically abusive, she disappeared for days at a time, and she eventually separated her children from their father by moving across the country and put them in harm’s way with a terrifying stepfather.

There are newspaper articles and photographs from her mother’s scrapbook, a couple of chapters devoted to Jewish jokes and Minnesota jokes, and a Waikiki Meatballs recipe that played a role in one of her parents’ arguments.

— Marion Winik, Star Tribune