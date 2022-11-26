Library Life: Week of Nov. 27

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join for stories, songs and fun.

• “Encanto” Party: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, kids of all ages can enjoy games, crafts and snacks. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• My First Book Club: At 4 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fourth can enjoy the monthly book club.

• Family Adventure Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, ages 6 and younger can take an adventure through stories and songs.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Holiday Photo Contest: Send your funniest holiday photos from 2022 by Dec. 10 to <a href="mailto:frontdesk@momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">frontdesk@momencelibrary.org</a>. Winner will be announced Dec. 17.

• On Monday will be Lego Night, and Dec. 3 is Christmas at the Library.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Kids Bingo: At 3:30 p.m. Friday is a fun hour of games and prizes. Registration required.

• Field Trip: At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3, take a field trip to MSI’s Christmas Around the World. Cost is $15 per patron, registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Be Thankful: During the month, stop by the library to write down on a feather what you’re thankful for. The feather will be displayed in the library.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Lion Wreathing: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday is the 16th annual Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting with Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. The Lion Wreathing happens outside the library’s entrance, and then the tree lighting is across the street at the train depot.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Pinecone Owls: At noon Dec. 3, kids first through fifth grades can make pinecone owls for holiday decor. Supplies provided.

• Evening with Santa: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, visit with Santa.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join a circle of writers.

• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is storytime with Ms. Jen. For ages 5 and younger.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. every Thursday, bring your own craft to work on. Jigsaw puzzles are available, as are crochet lessons.

• New Releases: “Triple Cross” by James Patterson; “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult; “Livid” by Patricia Corwell.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: During library hours this week, kids can stop in to make a Leaf Hedgehog.

• Teen Book Club: At 4 p.m. Thursday, teens can discuss “Down World Talk.”

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544