Fa-la-la-la-la! It’s time, once again, for Central High School’s annual Madrigal performances. This year’s shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Tickets are available for $5 person in advance and $7 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Kelly Gifford at <a href="mailto:kgifford@cusd4.org" target="_blank">kgifford@cusd4.org</a> or 815-694-2321.

Similar to past years, the 2022 performances will be preceded by a 45-minute pre-show in the high school cafeteria during which audiences will be entertained by the CHS Instrumental Consort and the John L. Nash Madrigal Ensemble. Complimentary desserts and beverages will be served.

Saturday’s pre-show begins at 6 p.m. with the pre-show at 1 p.m. Sunday. Audience members can arrive at the cafeteria at any time during the 45-minute pre-show period.

After the pre-show, audience members will be ushered into the auditorium for the stage show, this year titled Holiday Treasure. Featuring the Central Madrigal Singers as well as the CHS Instrumental Consort, the performances will include a variety of seasonal songs from around the world.

Renaissance era costuming and fanciful decorations further enhance the audience experience. An original script, written by Martin Kohn, helps to bring the collection of Yuletide selections into focus. Maggie Prendergast directs both the CHS Madrigal Singers and the Nash Madrigal Ensemble. The Central Instrumental Consort is directed by Renee Pendry.

Members of the Central Madrigal Singers include: Evan Donnelly, Nathan Kohn, Lucas Gifford, Jax Gray, Brady Perzee, Sammy Perzee, Aislyn Rohlwing, Lilly Unger, Anna Winkel and Katherine Winkel. Seniors Katherine Winkel and Nathan Kohn portray the castle’s Queen and King with the remainder of the singers making up the court. Jesters are Rory Campbell and Gianni Panozzo.

The CHS Instrumental Consort consists of Cassandra Marion, Natalie Dundas, Kendra Cody, Kyle Gifford, Jayden Rees, Jake Vail, Owen Wilder, Nick Gifford and Ben Kuipers.

There are 14 Nash students in the Middle School Madrigal Ensemble. They are: Riley Barbieri, Mary Beckman, Jersey Bruckman, Molly Grob, Lacey Kasper, Bella Kempen, Lilah Meredith, Anna Poole, Ashtyn Rosenbrock, Carter Shule, Addie Skeen, Brenna Spooner, Molly Waselewski and Ali Webb.